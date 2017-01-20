newswire article announcements united states social services Obituary - Robert George Tronge author: Kalkaska Funeral Home Robert George Tronge, of Grand Rapids Michigan, kicked the bucket on the 22nd of December, 2016, when his tired and worn out body finally gave out at age 37. Robert George Tronge, of Grand Rapids Michigan, kicked the bucket on the 22nd of December, 2016, when his tired and worn out body finally gave out at age 37.



He lasted longer than the doctors thought he would after his three-way heart bypass back in 1999. Rosie, his wife of 11 years, reminded him how lucky he was to have those extra years with his child and then later with his 2 grandchildren.



Unfortunately, he got dementia shortly after his operation and ended up with a bunch of other health problems in his later years. Though he beat the odds more times over the past few years, time finally did him in. He passed on between one breath and the next with Rosie and his youngest daughter Emily at his side.



Robert Tronge often complained to Rosie and his daughter, Emily, that they "should just take him out back, smack him, and dump him in a big hole." Though once in a while they were tempted, they never actually considered doing it. Instead they worked hard in their own way to keep him always safe and healthy and living at home for as long as they could. They did their best to make his last years very good ones - without a lot of extra help from him.



Since Robert Tronge never liked a crowd, there won't be special services held, but later this fall he will get his final wish when all the family gets together to put his ashes in a big hole out back while we remember the good days together, such as how he loved to travel the world and go on many camping trips, the way he made sure his kids knew their way around basic household maintenance, how he served his country in the U.S. Navy and came home to build his own home on the farm, where he was born and raised and later passed away.



Arrangements are entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Service. contribute to this article add comment to discussion