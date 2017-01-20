newswire article reporting united states actions & protests | government A Chicken in Every Pot, a Lock on Every Porta-Potty... author: Bubble Boy Highlights from Alec Baldwin's fiery speech at last night's anti-Trump rally in NYC - perhaps more accurately, a eulogy for the Democrats, aka the Party of Rip Van Winkle... "I just want to say, I've been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to go to the bathroom  I have to pee," he said in his best Donald voice.



"But I'm holding it in, holding it in. I'm not going to pee. I'm going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight. I'm going to hold it in until I get there. And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I'm going to have a really, really long pee. Like the biggest pee I've ever had in my lifetime," he joked.



Comment: Everyone seems to have already forgotten whose blinding ambition put Trump in the Oval Office - (hint, it wasn't Trump) contribute to this article add comment to discussion