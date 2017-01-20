Text 503-974-1680 PDX Indymedia - YOUR BREAKING NEWS

|
Breaking News | PDX #J20
503-974-1680 TEXT Hotline Number
TEXT .... or use GOOGLE VOICE to text
https://www.google.com/voice
#J20 #pdx #imc
Your news info will be posted on PIMC Breaking News
http://portland.indymedia.org
* text your news in a short sentence
* [option] to add your initials at end of text for historical credibility
* no corporate news reposts to pimc "breaking news"
TEXT YOUR LOCAL PDX J20 NEWS STORY to 503-974-1680
Info: http://portland.indymedia.org/en/static/about.shtm
http://portland.indymedia.org
PDX JAIL SUPPORT
Write this number on your body in case you are arrested
#DONT TALK TO COPS