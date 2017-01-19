resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article announcements portland metro 19.Jan.2017 22:12
actions & protests | alternative media

Post your #J20 - protest PDX news on PIMC

author: PIMC        e-mail:e-mail: pdx-imc@resist.ca
Report your news to Portland Indymedia
You Be The News
You Be The Reporter on PIMC
((( i )))
CLICK THE RED PUBLISH BUTTON ON THE TOP RIGHT CORNER OF THIS WEBSITE  http://portland.indymedia.org TO "" PUBLISH YOUR NEWS ""

[ABOUT PIMC]
Indymedia emerged from the clouds of tear gas that filled the streets of Seattle in 1999 as a tool for the creation of radical, accurate, and passionate tellings of truth. Then and now, the stories told through Indymedia come from the hearts and minds of people on the frontlines of the struggle for justice against tyranny. Since 1999, Indymedia has grown into a network of over 160 Independent Media Centers (IMCs) all over the world by means of a commitment to equality, decentralization and autonomy.
Portland Indymedia is an IMC for the southern Cascadia region of Turtle Island (an area temporarily demarcated as "Oregon" and southern "Washington" on some maps). Indymedia activism can take many forms, but is rooted in the Indymedia Principles of Unity which profess that the open exchange of and open access to information is a prerequisite to the building of a more free and just society. The Portland Indymedia principles of unity (see below) are based on this document. Portland Indymedia is not a membership organization; it is a tactic, a concept, and a movement that can be effectively utilized in many different ways.  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/static/about.shtml

FUCK CORPORATE MEDIA - U B THE MEDIA ((( i )))

homepage: homepage: http://portland.indymedia.org/

J20 - text YOUR LOCAL news to PIMC 20.Jan.2017 00:44
503-974-1680 - text pimc pdx-imc@resist.ca link

YOU - BE - YOUR - COMMUNITY MEDIA

Breaking News | PDX #J20 | TEXT Hotline Number

503-974-1680

TEXT .... or use GOOGLE VOICE
www.google.com/voice

#J20 #pdx #imc
YOU BE THE MEDIA
TEXT YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Your news info will be posted on PIMC Breaking News
 http://portland.indymedia.org

* text your news in a short sentence
* [option] to add your initials at end of text for historical credibility
* no corporate news reposts to pimc "breaking news"

TEXT YOUR LOCAL PDX J20 NEWS STORY to 503-974-1680

Info:  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/static/about.shtm

((( i )))

http://portland.indymedia.org
503-974-1680

