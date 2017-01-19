resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 19.Jan.2017 18:55
actions & protests | imperialism & war

Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence

author: OD
Let's be real - Barack Hussein Obama was the charming face on a mostly lousy presidency. Precious few positives happened on his watch, and even then they usually came with a caveat of some sort. And that very few good is far out-weighed by the immensely awful. Some of what he did is unforgivable. But in his final waning days in the White House, Obama finally, FINALLY committed a decent act. Earlier this week, he commuted the unjust prison sentence of heroic whistle-blower Chelsea Elizabeth Manning.
The former Army Intelligence analyst had been sentenced to 35 years in American gulags for passing "classified" information to WikiLeaks, exposing horrific war crimes committed by the American government. Most notably, the deliberate murders of journalists and civilians in Iraq by an American Apache helicopter. Manning is now set to be released in May 2017. She had already served seven years in gulags - so most of Obama's tenure. Manning was kept in solitary confinement for much of this time. She was often tortured (in addition to having been kept in solitary confinement). She reportedly attempted suicide at least twice - once in July and again in October of last year. No word yet on whether Obama will also commute the unjust sentences of Mumia Abu-Jamal or Leornard Peltier.

And let's not get ahead of ourselves here. Manning has only had her sentence commuted. She hasn't been given a full pardon. This means that Manning is still a "convicted felon", still cannot vote, cannot legally own a handgun, and is pretty much a second-class citizen at this point. All the indignities which comprise the Corporate-Prison Industrial Matrix now apply to Manning. Despite the fact that she is far more deserving of a Nobel award than longest serving war-monger Obama ever had been. It's pathetic, and it's not normal.

*********************************

In other news, police gestapo units all over the country - including here in Portland,OR - are gearing up for violent combat with hundreds of thousands of citizens who plan to engage in anti-Trump protests on Inaugural day (January 20th) as well as weekend actions. Brutal police excesses and human rights abuses are guaranteed. WHEN they happen, I'll be sure to report on them.

homepage: homepage: http://officerdowntp.blogspot.com/2017/01/obama-commutes-chelsea-mannings-sentence.html

contribute to this article


Yeah, The Hero Obama 19.Jan.2017 19:44
blues link

While not technically a pardon, the order reduces Manning's sentence from 35 years to just over seven years, the majority of which Manning has already served.

What a hero. Hillary would not have. She would just have started WW3.

(Since we lack strategic hedge simple score voting.)

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion