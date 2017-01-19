newswire article announcements portland metro actions & protests DIRECT ACTION ALLIANCE - PROTEST INFO author: Shut it Down Portland Oregon - J20 - Rise Up & Shut it Down

Join us on Inauguration Day as we peacefully take to the streets to protest Trump and the fascist take-over of our country!

Donald Trump and his corporate regime are threatening our lives, our liberty, and the very survival of our planet.

With bigotry and ignorance, they have waged a war of hate and corruption on our people and our planet.



This is where the rubber meets the road.

Get up on your feet and speak loudly!

Share this with all your friends and family.

We will rally and march from Pioneer Square to voice our outrage for the broken system that has driven us to the brink of disaster.

It's time to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends, our neighbors, our family, and our community. We are the revolution!



We will rally in Pioneer Courthouse Square to introduce you to the Portland Organizations who will be on the front lines in our collective struggle against Trump's Regime. This is your opportunity to join an organization that fights for your passion, a chance to use your courage, your strength, and your voice! This is your chance to take a stand and join the front lines in the global war against corporate greed and fascism.



After the rally, we will take to OUR STREETS as we march to declare our solidarity and to voice our outrage. Together, we are the majority, we are a community, a family. This is not Trump's America, this is OUR CITY.



Resist the Fascist Empire. Rise with Us.



Organizing Partners:

350 PDX

7th Generation Environmental Alliance

Bernie PDX

Border Angels

Milenio

PDX Never Again

PDX TransPride

People, Places, Things

Portland Assembly

Portland Punx Against Fascism

Portland's Resistance

Portland Rising Tide

Portland Tenants United

Stand Up, Stand Out



Marching Contingents From:

Anarchist Red and Black Block

Portland Anakbayan

Portland Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines

Portland Student Action Network

PSU Kaibigan



Speakers and Performances: (*Organizations named for affiliation purposes only)

Alexis Cannard

Alice DiMicele

Becky - Call to Safety

Callie and Dylan - Portland Student Action

Fatmah - Momentum Alliance

Francisco - Voz Hispana

Greg - Portland's Resistance

Kboy Kano

Margot - Portland Tenants United

Mia - 350 PDX / Portland Rising Tide

Nico - Bernie PDX



