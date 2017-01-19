DIRECT ACTION ALLIANCE - PROTEST INFO

|
http://www.directactionalliance.org/
DIRECT
ACTION
ALLIANCE
Join us on Inauguration Day as we peacefully take to the streets to protest Trump and the fascist take-over of our country!
Donald Trump and his corporate regime are threatening our lives, our liberty, and the very survival of our planet.
With bigotry and ignorance, they have waged a war of hate and corruption on our people and our planet.
This is where the rubber meets the road.
Get up on your feet and speak loudly!
Share this with all your friends and family.
We will rally and march from Pioneer Square to voice our outrage for the broken system that has driven us to the brink of disaster.
It's time to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends, our neighbors, our family, and our community. We are the revolution!
We will rally in Pioneer Courthouse Square to introduce you to the Portland Organizations who will be on the front lines in our collective struggle against Trump's Regime. This is your opportunity to join an organization that fights for your passion, a chance to use your courage, your strength, and your voice! This is your chance to take a stand and join the front lines in the global war against corporate greed and fascism.
After the rally, we will take to OUR STREETS as we march to declare our solidarity and to voice our outrage. Together, we are the majority, we are a community, a family. This is not Trump's America, this is OUR CITY.
Resist the Fascist Empire. Rise with Us.
Organizing Partners:
350 PDX
7th Generation Environmental Alliance
Bernie PDX
Border Angels
Milenio
PDX Never Again
PDX TransPride
People, Places, Things
Portland Assembly
Portland Punx Against Fascism
Portland's Resistance
Portland Rising Tide
Portland Tenants United
Stand Up, Stand Out
Marching Contingents From:
Anarchist Red and Black Block
Portland Anakbayan
Portland Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines
Portland Student Action Network
PSU Kaibigan
Speakers and Performances: (*Organizations named for affiliation purposes only)
Alexis Cannard
Alice DiMicele
Becky - Call to Safety
Callie and Dylan - Portland Student Action
Fatmah - Momentum Alliance
Francisco - Voz Hispana
Greg - Portland's Resistance
Kboy Kano
Margot - Portland Tenants United
Mia - 350 PDX / Portland Rising Tide
Nico - Bernie PDX
To stay up to date on Portland's Struggle against tyranny:
Visit our website: www.directactionalliance.org
Like our page: Direct Action Alliance
