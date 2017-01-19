March for Justice and Equality - Portland Oregon Jan 28th

|
On Saturday, January 28, 2017 the Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition
for Justice and Police Reform will hold a March for Justice and
Equality to bring together people from North, Northeast and Southeast
Portland and elsewhere.
Gather at 10:00 AM at the Martin Luther King Jr
statue at to 1000 block of NE MLK Blvd (at Holladay St), followed by a
march to Maranatha Church. At 11:45 AM join a rally at the church (4222
NE 12th).
The theme for the family-friendly event is "Advancing Justice
and Equality for All Through the Strength to Love." The date coincides
with the 7th anniversary of the death of Aaron Campbell, an unarmed
African American man shot by Portland Police in 2010, as well as the
transition to a new federal government that potentially threatens the
civil liberties of many communities.
Guidelines for AMA Coalition Actions and Demonstrations:
1. All AMA Coalition actions are guided by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s
non-violent direct action principles.
2. Language use in rallies, marches and civil disobedience or other
actions must be family and children friendly.
3. All organizations and individuals participating in AMA Coalition
demonstrations and actions must show respect for one another.
4. All demonstrations and actions of the AMA Coalition are under the
leadership of the AMA Coalition Steering Committee.
The Coalition held a similar march on the 50th anniversary of the March
on Washington in 2013:
http://albinaministerialcoalition.org/actions.html#marchonWADC>
For a flyer promoting this event go to
http://albinaministerialcoalition.org/ama_march012817.pdf
Keep checking back to http://albinaministerialcoalition.org and the
Coalition's Facebook page <
link to www.facebook.com for more details and information, or call Dr. LeRoy
Haynes, Jr, Chair or Dr. T. Allen Bethel, co-chair, at 503-288-7242.
Note: There is also a facebook page for the event which can be found at
https://www.facebook.com/events/1298123663579678/
Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform
c/o Maranatha Church
503-288-7242
Media contact: Dr. T. Allen Bethel, AMA Coalition 503-288-7242
Dr. LeRoy Haynes, Jr, AMA Coalition 503-288-7242