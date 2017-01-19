newswire article announcements portland metro actions & protests | community building March for Justice and Equality - Portland Oregon Jan 28th author: Advocate for Justice ACTION: Saturday January 28, 2017 - Portland Oregon

March for Justice and Equality

"Advancing Justice and Equality for All Through the Strength to Love" On Saturday, January 28, 2017 the Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition

for Justice and Police Reform will hold a March for Justice and

Equality to bring together people from North, Northeast and Southeast

Portland and elsewhere.



Gather at 10:00 AM at the Martin Luther King Jr

statue at to 1000 block of NE MLK Blvd (at Holladay St), followed by a

march to Maranatha Church. At 11:45 AM join a rally at the church (4222

NE 12th).



The theme for the family-friendly event is "Advancing Justice

and Equality for All Through the Strength to Love." The date coincides

with the 7th anniversary of the death of Aaron Campbell, an unarmed

African American man shot by Portland Police in 2010, as well as the

transition to a new federal government that potentially threatens the

civil liberties of many communities.



Endorsers include NAACP Portland Branch, Urban League of Portland,

Unite Oregon, Muslim Educational Trust, Portland Copwatch, Sisters Of

The Road and others.



Guidelines for AMA Coalition Actions and Demonstrations:



1. All AMA Coalition actions are guided by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s

non-violent direct action principles.



2. Language use in rallies, marches and civil disobedience or other

actions must be family and children friendly.



3. All organizations and individuals participating in AMA Coalition

demonstrations and actions must show respect for one another.



4. All demonstrations and actions of the AMA Coalition are under the

leadership of the AMA Coalition Steering Committee.



The Coalition held a similar march on the 50th anniversary of the March

on Washington in 2013:

For a flyer promoting this event go to

Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform

c/o Maranatha Church

503-288-7242



Media contact: Dr. T. Allen Bethel, AMA Coalition 503-288-7242

