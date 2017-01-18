CIA/MSM-Facebook Blocks RT From Posting Until After Trump Inauguration

|
The Deep State is furious that Hillary Clinton didn't get to put a no-fly zone over Syria to shoot down Russian strike fighters, then have U.S. aircraft carriers be blasted away by Russian nuclear torpedoes. And attempt to invade Russia via Poland with Abrams tanks from Poland, which would be vaporized by Russia's huge stockpile of mini-nukes.
See:
Facebook blocks RT from posting until after Trump inauguration
See:
Is This The Coup In America? "U.S. Troops On Russian Border" To Start War Before Inauguration
See:
Alert: Establishment working to directly block Trump inauguration
Obviously, if we really had hand counted paper ballots, and strategic hedge simple score voting, we would never be in this terrifying mess.
But no -- Ignorance is bliss -- Until it isn't.
don't tell FB anything