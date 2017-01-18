newswire article announcements global corporate dominance | media criticism CIA/MSM-Facebook Blocks RT From Posting Until After Trump Inauguration author: blues RT (Russia Times, from Russia) has been blocked from posting content to its Facebook page. The ban, according to the Facebook bot, will last until Saturday 10:25pm Moscow time (2:25pm EST) and will extend across US president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. (This is to cover up the planned CIA Trump assassination?) The Deep State is furious that Hillary Clinton didn't get to put a no-fly zone over Syria to shoot down Russian strike fighters, then have U.S. aircraft carriers be blasted away by Russian nuclear torpedoes. And attempt to invade Russia via Poland with Abrams tanks from Poland, which would be vaporized by Russia's huge stockpile of mini-nukes.



See:

Facebook blocks RT from posting until after Trump inauguration

https://www.rt.com/news/374157-facebook-blocks-rt-content/



See:

Is This The Coup In America? "U.S. Troops On Russian Border" To Start War Before Inauguration

link to www.shtfplan.com



See:

Alert: Establishment working to directly block Trump inauguration

https://www.intellihub.com/alert-establishment-working-to-directly-block-trump-inauguration/



Obviously, if we really had hand counted paper ballots, and strategic hedge simple score voting, we would never be in this terrifying mess.



But no -- Ignorance is bliss -- Until it isn't. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion