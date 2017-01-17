Get paid Fighting Against Trump!

"We pay people already politically motivated to fight for the things they believe. You were going to take action anyways, why not do so with us!" the ad continues. "We are currently seeking operatives to help send a strong message at upcoming inauguration protests."



The job offers a monthly retainer of $2,500 plus "our standard per-event pay of $50/hr, as long as you participate in at least 6 events a year," as well as health, vision and dental insurance for full-time operatives.



link to www.zerohedge.com



https://www.demandprotest.com/#about



This is a sophisticated psychological operation organized by the CIA.



You want to be a stooge?



Yeah Trump ain't perfect. Must be better than WW3 Clinton.