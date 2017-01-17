resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article announcements united states 17.Jan.2017 21:53
actions & protests | imperialism & war

Get paid Fighting Against Trump!

author: blues
Job ads running in more than 20 cities offer $2,500 per month for agitators to demonstrate at this week's presidential inauguration events.

Demand Protest, a San Francisco company that bills itself as the "largest private grassroots support organization in the United States," posted identical ads Jan. 12 in multiple cities on Backpage.com seeking "operatives."

"Get paid fighting against Trump!" says the ad.
"We pay people already politically motivated to fight for the things they believe. You were going to take action anyways, why not do so with us!" the ad continues. "We are currently seeking operatives to help send a strong message at upcoming inauguration protests."

The job offers a monthly retainer of $2,500 plus "our standard per-event pay of $50/hr, as long as you participate in at least 6 events a year," as well as health, vision and dental insurance for full-time operatives.

 link to www.zerohedge.com

 https://www.demandprotest.com/#about

This is a sophisticated psychological operation organized by the CIA.

You want to be a stooge?

Yeah Trump ain't perfect. Must be better than WW3 Clinton.

Hoax or scam of some sort 18.Jan.2017 07:53
Mike Novack link

Or POSSIBLY the sort of thing Blues imagines it might be. Except I think they are smarter than that, and would realize that anybody who had any expereinec in the activist scene would realize "that can't be for real".

Some of the organizations manage to scrape together enough to pay some pittance to staff. But the folks on the line are all volunteers.

