newswire article reposts united states 15.Jan.2017 16:29
government | immigration

President Bill Clinton on Illegal Aliens, SOTU Address 1995

author: _
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3yesvvYEvs

excerpt from President Clinton's State Of The Union speech, to a joint session of the 104th United States Congress on January 24, 1995.
Neocon William Kristol called the address the "most conservative State of the Union by a Democratic president in history."

QUOTE :
-----
" All Americans, not only in the States most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That's why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens. In the budget I will present to you, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the workplace as recommended by the commission headed by former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan. We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it. "
-----
garbage 15.Jan.2017 18:02
So What link

This is a load of crap

" So What " | Looks like we got one  16.Jan.2017 04:15
_ link

What's the difference (if any) between President Clinton's stated illegal immigrant policy,

and that of the incoming Trump administration?

wishy washy 16.Jan.2017 10:31
stupid questions link

fuken who cares they both suck - big time & BAD
this is like asking what is better a democrat or republican
both suck - all these corrupt leaders are of the same coin

it is a one party corrupt farce and so your little video propagates more of the same tired shit
both of em suck - did you just figure it out?

what's the difference - there is no difference - fuck wake up and enough of the pop quiz mentality
"looks like we got one" ? this is highschool immature crap and a waste of time

'wishy washy' / "fuken who cares"  16.Jan.2017 16:37
_ link

Nice name there, 'stupid questions'...


'stupid questions' wrote:
---
" this is highschool immature crap and a waste of time "
" fuken who cares "
" garbage So What This is a load of crap "
---

( "highschool" ) Yeah. right.



'stupid questions' wrote:
---
" all these corrupt leaders are of the same coin "
---

"same coin" huh? What's so different then about Trump?

Why has he provoked such "outrage" here on Indymedia and many other places if he's 'of the same coin'?


'stupid questions' wrote:
---
" did you just figure it out? "
---

....


'stupid questions' wrote:
---
" it is a one party corrupt farce "
---


Corporate capitalist plutocracy: Yes, yes it is.

has been since at least the Reagan/Bush takeover.


That overall trend, though is not what this post to the Newswire is about.




'stupid questions' wrote:
---
" your little video "
---


It isn't "my" video.

the footage comes from C-SPAN coverage of the SOTU speech back in January 1995.

mere documentary evidence of a historical event.

Played back here in 2017 for context (on the again-controversial topic of illegal alien policy).



'stupid questions' wrote:
---
" fuck wake up and enough of the pop quiz mentality "
---

how about (for 'stupid questions' / 'So What'),

wake up and enough of the Pepsi v. Coke mentality?

i.e. merely because Trump has been elected it's all of a sudden time to "get upset" (or, post " fuken who cares " to PDX IMC) ?

Obama's 8 years of illegal alien policies were just fine, no problems, didn't matter, So What ?


stupid questions, huh?

