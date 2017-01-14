newswire article announcements global human & civil rights | police / legal Fbi subverts all of society at will by groupthink e-mail: author: gerale-mail: gsosbee@gmail.com More evidence of the corruption of society by fbi follows. Sosbee vs. Fbi hoodlums Fbi turns society into a mob via groupthink.





I herein present proof that the fbi turns otherwise ordinary citizens (even high ranking officials) into dangerous psychopaths . The significance of this study is to show that the fbi thereby also creates a dangerous police state, even while they and their associates in the intelligence community overthrow the legitimate government of the USA and seek to control the world.



For the evidence that the fbi turns the police into de facto operatives by fraud and manipulation:



See how the University of Texas (UT) police, the Chancellor himself, the dean and president of the university, the library staff and security guards, covert fbi operatives, US Army Intelligence at ROTC, and the temporary janitor (hired to commit provocative assaults and battery on me on campus) all join in crimes against me (an outsider) via groupthink .



See:

http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part19-updatefor.html and parts a,b,c.



One might expect that the academic leaders would not allow themselves to be inducted at the snap of a 'finger' into the ranks of hoodlums; but that is exactly what happened.



For a decade (and continuing today) the fbi conducts covert, illegal stings on campus in efforts to manufacture a way to arrest me. The fbi comes onto the UT campus, displays a fraudulently obtained federal civil court order (issued by a corrupt federal magistrate judge, 'FMJ'/operative), discusses their 'important' case on Sosbee with the UT police who are already quite bored with their job of monitoring videos of campus activities at the medical school (and are also predisposed and trained to threaten, imprison or kill any suspect ), plant an fbi operative who would later assist the fbi in falsifying records in concert with the Army ROTC officer, turn UT security guards and all library employees into operatives who are told to harass me every time that I enter the library, and run provocative assaults and battery operations on my person regularly. I tolerated the crimes against me for a decade because I needed to use the library computers.



Now, listen up cops, the UT police and all their civilian associates in crime (including counsel and doctors) were easily turned into criminals as I have documented. I have never in my life been accused of any offense, civil or criminal in my life (that I am aware of). See my sworn affidavits 2007 &2014 online. The UT police Bleier & Wilson proceed to manufacture a secret' BOLO' on me even as they and their fellow cops (Earhart and Trevino)zero in on me as a suspect. The security guard Paulita makes sure to slander my name on campus and the library staff are all ready to assist the police in possibly arresting me. The details of the sordid affair are contained in the abive referenced link to part 19, a,b,c of "My Story In Detail".



Furthermore, see my online reports of Brownsville, Texas Detective Adrian Posada and USPI Knipfing and Texas DPS Rodriguez who, acting at the direction of the fbi psychopathic special agents and ' FMJ' operative, threatened me in my face (and in my home), insulted me in the presence of my wife, and ignored all evidence that their campaign against me was at once criminal and stupid. The UT cops subsequently withheld the name of the fbi operative referenced above who was in fact in criminal conspiracy with the fbi and the police in his unlawful assaults and sneaky surveillance of me on campus. I believe that I know who he is, as his name may also appear in one of the documents posted online; I also noticed that he drove a pick up truck and he once assaulted me as I sat in my car on campus.



What a sick picture of fbi clandestine operations I have witnessed for the past 30 years!

All of the individuals whom I reference in my reports, including anonymous thugs in the community from El Paso, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Los Angeles, California, Honolulu, Hawaii, Bangkok Thailand and Brownsville/Harlingen/McAllen, Texas, participated in *groupthink as coordinated by the mentally ill fbi.

http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part2mindcontrol.html



They all should never be forgiven for their parts in the crimes against my person which are ongoing, as are the directed energy weaponry (DEW) assaults. Regarding DEW, see false medical report from a MD who is an apparent fbi operative:



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part20-updatefor.html



These foolish people and their kind have also helped the fbi turn communities in to mad mobs against me; for example, when I resided at 2923 Madrid Street, Brownsville, Texas, 78520, neighbors all around me harassed both me and my wife continuously for the entire year and a half that we lived at that location. These neighbors vandalized the house, drew dirty pictures on the driveway, sent their children to knock on the door and run away, and all kinds of other silly deeds.



Thus, the country must accept the reality that the fbi and all who support them, including the congress and the courts, is comprised mainly of dangerous sociopaths when the fbi dictates. For more evidence in support of this project see all of my papers at:



https://ttu.academia.edu/geralsosbee



Finally, note that all of my approximately 1500 reports at NEWCIV are no longer readily available

http://www.newciv.org/nl/newslog.php/_v194/

and that NEWCIV ignores my request to fix the problem.



*From:



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groupthink



Groupthink requires individuals to avoid raising controversial issues or alternative solutions, and there is loss of individual creativity, uniqueness and independent thinking. The dysfunctional group dynamics of the "ingroup" produces an "illusion of invulnerability" (an inflated certainty that the right decision has been made). Thus the "ingroup" significantly overrates its own abilities in decision-making and significantly underrates the abilities of its opponents (the "outgroup"). Furthermore, groupthink can produce dehumanizing actions against the "outgroup".



ME:

https://www.gangstalking.eu/GeralSosbee.htm contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion