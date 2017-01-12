newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 01/13/17 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK World Radio Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio . Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- Japanese executives are worried about their businesses in Mexico if President-elect Trump conducts a review of NAFTA. Two aging nuclear reactors in New York are to be shut down by 2021. Taiwan passed a law to shut down all nuclear power generation by 2025 in favor of renewable sources. A US Navy destroyer fired warning shots at Iranian military boats in the entrance to the Persian Gulf.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway interviewed Ken Livingstone, former mayor of London. They discussed the political climate in the US and UK, why election polls are increasingly inaccurate, and the return of Tony Blair to the political scene. They describe Jeremy Corbyn, the presumed Labor candidate for Prime Minister, as the UK's Bernie Sanders. They also speculate on the future of enacting Brexit and the timing of a new PM election.

From CUBA- In Mexico thousands of people continue to take to the streets to protest the government's decision to raise fuel prices by 20%. Then a Viewpoint on the opposition party in the Venezuelan Parliament which is working to remove the elected President Maduro, which many are describing as an attempted coup. Syrian President Assad says his armed forces will fight until all of Syria is free from extremists groups, and that he would step down if a public referendum directed him to. The Pentagon has admitted that Special Forces made a raid in eastern Syria last weekend.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on plans for peace talks on the war on Syria between Syria, Russia, Iran, and Turkey. She aired President Assad's remarks on the bombing of Aleppo. Iran met with major powers to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal which Trump said he will dismantle. Israeli forces demolished homes and the only school in a village in the occupied West Bank. Alison then aired the New Years statement by the new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his hopes for peace.



"Here is a conclusion I've come to after many years: among all the errors we may have committed, the greatest of them all was that we believed that someone really knew something about socialism, or that someone actually knew how to build socialism."

-Fidel Castro



