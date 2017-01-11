resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary global 11.Jan.2017 10:29
political theory

KGB Set Up Trump in Moscow? Hookers, Golden Showers on Tape? Holy SHIT!

author: your royal rATness
What next?
goodbye cruel world (flush)
goodbye cruel world (flush)
Did the KGB set Trump up? The CIA seems to think so. What if these vids make it to Youtube for even five minutes? Or uploaded to some porno sites? Where's Jerry Falwell???????????????

contribute to this article


ughhh 11.Jan.2017 10:53
rAT link

Ugghhhhhh
ughhhh!
ughhhh!

More Anti-Russia Propaganda From The Central Assassination Agency 11.Jan.2017 20:31
blues link

This is Real Fake News created by people in the CIA who have deep underground military bunkers payed for by you -- who want a nuclear war with Russia. It was even channeled through the 4chan website.

People who have underground bunkers should get life in prison. Now!

B.S. 12.Jan.2017 12:50
rAT link

That's bullshit Blues. Trump is a cretinous sicko and is reaping the appropriate karmic whirlwind. He's the real FAKE here. You seem obsessed with WWIII. If anyone is out to start it, it's the Red Headed Tweety Bird. If Trump really did engage in hacking with the Russians against the Dems for the last 5 years, well that seems to border on a type of treason. Collaborating with foreign superpowers to undermine the voting process of your own nation has got to be a serious breach of fidelity at some level. Trying to predict the future, WWIII or The 2nd Coming is more than pointless because critical changes are hitting so fast that the possibilities are endless for global outcomes never even imagined. The play is far from the last act. "May you live in interesting times" indeed.

!! 12.Jan.2017 12:58
rAT link

!

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion