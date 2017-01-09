newswire article announcements global actions & protests | community building CALLING ALL PSYCHOPATHS e-mail: author: ISO MACMINNe-mail: isobelandkalia@gmail.com this is call for submissions; call for discourse, for the zine "calling all psychopaths" open to absolutely anything! send me your art and stories!

disclaimer:

we don't claim to know anything

we practice anti-professionalism

we can only speak from personal experience calling all psychopaths

lets take it back

lets take back our brains,,, our perfectly bad brains

we are mental but were not ill

we refuse to be told were sick or crazy

were not sick, were sick of it!

sick of being drugged, made to conform to societies standards of emotional stability and narrow perception of reality

sick of the money driven psychotropic drug industry

that is said to be "science" but is actually a capitalist money making machine

psychiatric diagnosis is not evidence based. it is a tool in dehumanizing us, alienating us from our emotions and instincts, and perpetuating the stigma

misdiagnosis leads to treatment of non existent disorders, leads to an array of side effects, leads to correcting the side effects with another pill

sick of putting trust into 'doctors' because they've gone through the "higher education" system

university: birthed out of capitalism to standardize knowledge, vomitting out phds, perpetuating the social divide and elitism in education

so i say, fuck doctors, fuck professionalism

im sick of it

cause prozac caused "mania" so he prescribed me a mood stabilizer

cause the pills zombified me, dulled my senses, left me flat and emotionless

cause when i fought back he tackled me to the ground, cuffed my wrists and ankles to the bed and stuck a needle in my ass without consent

is this how you treat a "sick" person?

sick of sexism and racism in the mental health system

because electroconvulsive therapy still exists in the us and two thirds of people who receive electroconvulsive therapy are women

because a person of colour in the us is 200% more likely to be diagnosed as schizophrenic than a white person

because when a teenage girl feels deeply, when she rebels, she's diagnosed with borderline personality disorder

... ... ... ... ... .borderline of what?

every one of us is holding onto generations of trauma

the modern version of the homo sapien is twisted

so far from nature, our roots, our hearts,, the animal that we are, here now,

the amount of people diagnosed with depression is increasing exponentially every generation

this is a symptom of the growing consumer culture in the western worl

our baisic human needs are being forgotten, were losing track of the narrative, in a society rooted in artifice

the mental health system is counterproductive in treating our trauma and healing humanity

the priority is not to heal but to oppress

the psychiatrist assists the patient in putting shackles on their nerons

the mental health system represses free thought and is equivalent to the modern day stoning of the witch

we must deprogram society, unlearn what weve been taught

we must call bullshit

i feel the earths rotation

and see that were living in a mass extinction

i hear you

i hear what you feel, it is valid

every little neron in our brains are perfect, perfectly bad

i want to talk about emotions, the fantastical and horrific,

i want to experience my emotions fully without being shamed, without being labelled, without being told i have a "disorder",

i want to explore states of consciousness openly

without being dismissed as the "crazy girl" without being chained down, locked up

i want to create a space where we can openly discuss our experience

being survivors of demoralization and the mental health system

where we can discuss healing, outside a doctors office, on our own terms

lets talk about it!

lets continue to revolutionize the way we see mental health,

lets de-medicalize "mental illness", view it as a social issue,

lets talk about the pysch ward

lets talk about our trauma

lets talk about how the definition of "madness" has evolved throughout history

lets share our most soothing herbal tea recipes

lets talk about being emotionally evolved magicians!

lets listen to each other with open hearts

cause maybe the illness is not personal

but an epidemic of western culture

the system is sick, capitalism is sick, consumerism is sick

and we could be the medicine



send submissions to

send submissions to

isobelandkalia@gmail.com