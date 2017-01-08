newswire article announcements global human & civil rights | imperialism & war Question & Answer From Geral e-mail: author: gerale-mail: gsosbee@gmail.com This post could be an eye opener. Question & Answer From Geral

Question:



Why does fbi have such difficulty in killing former fbi agent, whistle blower Geral Sosbee?



http://barbarahartwellvscia.blogspot.com/2012/03/must-prosecute-fbicia-assassins-for.html?m=1







Answer: Sosbee is vibrantly alive and fbi agents, operatives (& their street thugs) and assassins such as fbi's, aka J. Robert Upton, are mainly d e a d and unable to integrate with the living.



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/statement.html



And in the event that SOSBEE succumb to the fbi's assaults, he yet lives by virtue of the truth that he records about the evil that envelopes the United States of America and that threatens all people everywhere. After all, history never forgets the criminal insanity of those who torture and brutally murder God's children, even when killing is a national obsession and an established public policy. The inhumane nature of torturers and killers is forever ingrained in the collective conscience of the cultures that allowed them to rule.



http://www.indymedia.org.nz/articles/6866



Even the children learn early on to wear different faces: one for the social cesspool waiting to indoctrinate them and the other put on face for the evil offenses that they are required to obscure.







https://lissakr11humane.com/i-defended-an-e-v-i-l-nation-by-the-honorable-geral-sossbee/







Nevermind that as the truth of their national depravity emerges and invites the people to recant; the insanity of the times is so pervasive that to speak the truth about murderous corruption is to indict one's self and family.



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part4-worldinabo.html



Just before the curtain closes the awakened mind discovers far too late that the institutions relied upon in this life by almost everyone are filled with severely and criminally mentally ill...



https://www.academia.edu/29056259/The_fbi_Their_Agents_Operatives_And_Fr...



...and that indoctrination of the world's populace forebodes ill for our species.



http://www.newciv.org/nl/newslog.php/_v194/__show_article/_a000194-000822.htm



Thank you and may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi everywhere.





