newswire article announcements global 08.Jan.2017 15:40
human & civil rights | imperialism & war

Question & Answer From Geral

author: geral        e-mail:e-mail: gsosbee@gmail.com
This post could be an eye opener.
Question & Answer From Geral
Primary 
Submitted by gsosbee on Sun, 2017-01-08 18:28


Question:

Why does fbi have such difficulty in killing former fbi agent, whistle blower Geral Sosbee?

 http://barbarahartwellvscia.blogspot.com/2012/03/must-prosecute-fbicia-assassins-for.html?m=1



Answer: Sosbee is vibrantly alive and fbi agents, operatives (& their street thugs) and assassins such as fbi's,  aka J. Robert Upton, are mainly d e a d and unable to integrate with the living.

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/statement.html

And in the event that SOSBEE succumb to the fbi's assaults, he yet lives by virtue of the truth that he records about the evil that envelopes the United States of America and that threatens all people everywhere.  After all, history never forgets the criminal insanity of those who torture and brutally murder God's children, even when killing is a national obsession and an  established public policy. The inhumane nature of torturers and killers is forever ingrained in the collective conscience of the cultures that allowed them to rule. 

 http://www.indymedia.org.nz/articles/6866

Even the children learn early on to wear different faces: one for the social cesspool waiting to indoctrinate them  and the other put on face for the evil offenses  that they are required to obscure.



 https://lissakr11humane.com/i-defended-an-e-v-i-l-nation-by-the-honorable-geral-sossbee/



Nevermind that as the truth of their national depravity emerges and invites the people to recant; the insanity of the times is so pervasive that to speak the truth about murderous corruption is to indict one's self and family.

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part4-worldinabo.html

Just before the curtain closes the awakened mind discovers far too late that the institutions relied upon in this life  by almost everyone are filled with severely and criminally mentally ill...

 https://www.academia.edu/29056259/The_fbi_Their_Agents_Operatives_And_Fr...

...and that indoctrination of the world's populace forebodes ill for our species.

 http://www.newciv.org/nl/newslog.php/_v194/__show_article/_a000194-000822.htm

Thank you and may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi everywhere.


        

homepage: homepage: http://www.sosbeevfbi.com
phone: phone: NA
address: address: USA

Mr 08.Jan.2017 20:30
geral link

Me:

 https://www.gangstalking.eu/GeralSosbee.htm



From:  http://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/02/03/its-time-to-bust-it-up/

"Or take the well known case of Geral Sosbee, former FBI Agent who took his job seriously. Now he is harassed almost daily by the FBI Div. 5 and the list of all the incredibly evil things they have done to him would fill a telephone book and is disgusting beyond imagination. And yet he still stands strong and remains a great American hero."


Thank you and may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi .

Geral Sosbee 

