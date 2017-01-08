newswire article announcements portland metro anti-racism | prisons & prisoners The Movie: 13th: From Slavery to Mass Incarceration: - Race Talks 1.10 .16 e-mail: author: Joe Anybodye-mail: racetalksdonna@gmail.com RACE TALKS PDX presents:



The Movie: "13th": From Slavery to Mass Incarceration:

"How the 13th Amendment abolished Slavery & re-instituted it in one sentence"

Q. & A. discussions will be after the film.



Tuesday, January 10, 2016 | Free/All Ages | 6:30pm - 9:30 p.m. | Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Dear Friends of RACE TALKS,

Happy New Year and we hope you had a Happy Hanu-Kwan-Eid-Mas!



Please join us for the upcoming RACE TALKS program at

McMenamins Kennedy School 5736 NE 33rd Ave., Portland.

Phone: 503.249-3983





RACE TALKS is held on the second Tuesday of every month at Kennedy School in NE Portland - FREE & open to the public.





We will be showing the film "How the 13th Amendment abolished Slavery & re-instituted it in one sentence"

With Q&A and an introduction of their organizations:



Carlos Chavez, Director: Morpheus Youth Project



Emanuel Price, Director: S.C.A.F.E., Second Chances Are For Everyone



This event will be followed by small group discussions facilitated by trained volunteers from:

Resolutions Northwest https://resolutionsnorthwest.org



Watch a 2 minute trailer for the film [on Netflicks] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V66F3WU2CKk





Step up your Social Justice involvement and commit to helping to change the world to be a better place.



RACE TALKS is a free series co-sponsored by Donna Maxey (Founder/Director of RACE TALKS), World Arts Foundation, Resolutions Northwest, and McMenamins.



Please forward this email and poster to any group, business, school, class, and individual you feel might be interested. If you have questions or suggestions about the upcoming program (or the series in general), please contact us at the email addresses given below.

racetalksdonna@gmail.com



Please mark Tuesday, February 14 2017 on your calendar for the next RACE TALKS program at Kennedy School: "The Women's March on Washington: Standing in Solidarity for Peace in PDX, Oregon & the Nation"







Respectfully,

Donna Maxey, Founder/Director



Tim Hills, McMenamins historian timh@hq.mcmenamin.com



http://racetalkspdx.com/ (RACE TALKS website)

https://www.youtube.com/user/racetalks01 (RACE TALKS videos)



The title of Ava DuVernay's extraordinary and galvanizing documentary 13TH refers to the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which reads "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States." The progression from that second qualifying clause to the horrors of mass criminalization and the sprawling American prison industry is laid out by DuVernay with bracing lucidity. With a potent mixture of archival footage and testimony from a dazzling array of activists, politicians, historians, and formerly incarcerated women and men, DuVernay creates a work of grand historical synthesis. Now Streaming on Netflix. [www.youtube.com/watch?v=V66F3WU2CKk] contribute to this article add comment to discussion