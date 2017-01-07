newswire article commentary global human & civil rights Rule 41 Lets The FBI Watch You Masturbate author: anonymous Federal Rule of Evidence 41 lets the FBI watch you masturbate. The recent changes to federal rule of evidence 41 allows the FBI to hack into any and every computer world wide. Many men, especially when travelling, watch porn on their laptops and not surprisingly masturbate while watching it. The rule 41 changes that allow the FBI to hack into any computer worldwide, also gives the FBI the power to turn on your webcam while you are masturbating and record you. This can be used to blackmail you at any time or simply to terrorize and harrass you.



If you don't think the FBI has done similar things in the past, think Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Inspite of the documented fact that 1/3 of all married persons have sex outside of the marriage, The FBI recorded his extramarital affairs and threatened to send the photographs to his wife if he didn't commit suicide. Now you don't even have to be a political activist.



Please destroy this monster and its leadership. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion