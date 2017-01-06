resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements global 06.Jan.2017 21:05
human & civil rights | police / legal

God Save Us From Corrupt & Murderous fbi/cops

author: geral        e-mail:e-mail: gsosbee@gmail.com
Fbi, police and media put on quite the charade in order to obscure reality.
SOSBEEvfbi assassins
SOSBEEvfbi assassins
I prove that the Fbi, in its murderous corruption & incompetence, cannot defend this nation, cannot stop domestic violence and has no viable way to stop dedicated terrorist groups based abroad from attacking USA. The fbi is aware of these facts.

Even as our own people are being murdered on city streets (such as occur in Chicago), the fbi runs its own human experimentation program (including elaborate torture and kill schemes) against our own people.

So, understand that the fbi are cowards who target unarmed & innocent Americans for termination, while the fbi and police also  largely abandon inner city crime problems. Indeed, the fbi and cops show up after the mass killings or other violent crimes in order to have their letters 'FBI' flashed across the the tv news to show the people that fbi is at the scene. The media is aware of this charade.

The media also misrepresents the fbi as saviors, whereas the fbi and police in reality cause or commit serious crimes daily and benefit from same. The American people are often clueless.

Other countries are aware of the dirty nature of fbi as I document. See

 http://rochester.indymedia.org/node/147759

Global visits to my site www.SOSBEEvfbi.com :

 link to b5.sitemeter.com

Finally, the American people fear everything  (in a sense) and rely on retarded, corrupt and brutal police & deranged fbi for imagined protection.

 In reality we need protections from our own police community who are  trained & programmed to kill by fbi assassins and serial killers. 

See my reports on how fbi turns cops at every level into  criminals who help fbi terrorize fbi's innocent Targets. See my extensive documentations on screwballs in University of Texas Police (Bleier & Wilson, Trevino & Earhart), USPI KNIFING & Texas DPS fool Rodriguez, Brownsville stooge Detective Posada and countless other thugs who have tried to provoke reactions and who have threatened me in my face and sometimes in my home. Posada also told me that the police accept as fact any report from a medical doctor. He was referring to the fraudulent report here: 
 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part20-updatefor.html
Posada, intending to insult. then tells me to "take the medication", and threatens to arrest me for filing in his words, "a false police report". He exemplifies police half wits turned loose on those whom they are sworn to serve.


 Note also that when I did not react to criminal assaults on me by fbi operatives and police thugs , the fbi in frustration comes online and inadvertently reveals their true objective in their covert operations; the operative states anonymously that the Fbi expects this Target to start murdering people.


See my papers at:

 https://ttu.academia.edu/geralsosbee

Me:

 https://www.gangstalking.eu/GeralSosbee.htm

Finally, may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi worldwide.

homepage: homepage: http://www.sosbeevfbi.com
phone: phone: 9565091454
address: address: USA

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion