newswire article commentary united states government | political theory Florida Airport Shooter's Background: U.S. Army, Mental Hospitals, and FBI. author: rAT There's always a handy Sirhan around when you really need one crawled out from under a familiar rock? endless fun and games? FBI & Cops: "There was no second shooter" It took CNN two hours to finally mention that the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter was an active Army Reserve member in Alaska. When pressed by Blitzer Himself,, some official goon admitted that "he walked into an FBI office recently raving about 'something'" and that the agents "made sure he got some psychiatric help". Say WHAAAAT? Shades of Sirhan Sirhan. You know that hanky-panky is in the air when the first commentator on CNN is none other than Harry Houck, ex- NYPD brass and rabid defender of every police shooting that ever happened. He blathers on about "soft targets" like baggage claim areas, and how we must "secure the perimeters" of airports and public facilities to "ensure safety". What guys like Houck really want is car and body scans of absolutely everybody that enters the grounds for any reason. The Israeli model on steroids. Controlling all transportation hubs is always a preliminary step in establishing the capabilities for total police states. The public will be glad to "bend over" to ensure their personal safety, especially after events like this one. Houck wasn't the only one craving uniformed mouse mazes for a public already on edge. Watch. Mega-security will be the big talking point here. The shooter himself will probably join that other Zombie who shot up his barracks in Texas a few years back. Nice comfy cell for life with cable TV and the guarantee of no nosy reporters asking questions. A cozy military psycho ward where he will just disappear into a lobotomized cloud. A great opening act to prepare us all for Trump's official ascent onto the world stage. And of course there were many reports and live tweets about a second shooter, plus video evidence of panicked crowds long after the shooter was in custody. "No second shooter" is the official mantra. They always say that.

