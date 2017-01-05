What to Do *** January 2017

Here are some activities to get involved with here in Portland / Salem during the month of January. Feel free to add more events to this thread. Rise Up!
1] Oregon #Day Against Denial (1-9)
2] Visibility Action Marking 15 Years of Guantanamo (1-11)
3] Report From Kabul - Zaher Wahab (1-11)
4] Womens' March on Portland (1-21)
5] Anarchist General Assembly (1-14)
6] J20 ANARCHY IN PORTLAND (1-20)
7] March for Justice and Equality (1-28)
8] United for Immigrant Rights March & Rally (1-14)
9] Youth led Rally and March for The Dream! (1-16)
10] Anti-School Privatization Walkout & Protest (1-19)
11] United Front Against the Trump Agenda - Rally & March (1-21)