newswire article announcements oregon & cascadia actions & protests | community building What to Do *** January 2017 author: Ben Waiting Here are some activities to get involved with here in Portland / Salem during the month of January.

Feel free to add more events to this thread.

Rise Up! 1] Oregon #Day Against Denial (1-9)

2] Visibility Action Marking 15 Years of Guantanamo (1-11)

3] Report From Kabul - Zaher Wahab (1-11)

4] Womens' March on Portland (1-21)

5] Anarchist General Assembly (1-14)

6] J20 ANARCHY IN PORTLAND (1-20)

7] March for Justice and Equality (1-28)

8] United for Immigrant Rights March & Rally (1-14)

9] Youth led Rally and March for The Dream! (1-16)

10] Anti-School Privatization Walkout & Protest (1-19)

11] United Front Against the Trump Agenda - Rally & March (1-21)



==================================================================================

[1]



Start: January 09, 2017 4:00 PM

911 NE 11th Ave Outside Senator Wyden Office, Portland, OR 97232

Host Contact Info: www.350pdx.org

On January 9th, people in all 50 states, including here in Oregon, will send a message to every US Senator: reject Donald Trump's reckless climate denying cabinet nominees.



Please join us for a rally outside of Senator Wyden's Portland Office at:



911 NE 11th Ave



A few folks will meet with Wyden's staff in order to deliver our collective message that we, the people, will hold him accountable to do all he can to fight against Trump's most dangerous cabinet picks, including the following climate deniers:



- Rex Tillerson, CEO of Exxon, for Secretary of State

- Scott Pruitt for EPA Administrator

- Ex-Gov. Rick Perry for Secretary of Energy

- Rep. Ryan Zinke for Department of Interior



The climate is changing, and anyone who denies it shouldn't be in the White House cabinet. It's up to the Senate to stop these nominations -- and up to us to show up in person to tell our Senators to fight Trump's Climate Denial Cabinet.



That starts with rallies with all of our friends and neighbors, calling out our Senators to do the right thing and reject the nominations, and having direct conversation with the Senator's staff to pass along the message that we, as constituents and voters, do not accept Trump's dangerous nominations.



============================================================

[2]



Visibility Action Marking 15 Years of Guantanamo Jan 11, 2017



Dear Supporters, Friends And Members Of Our Group,

Hello, I hope this new year finds everyone well.



There will be a visibility action marking 15 years that Guantanamo has been open.

The event, planned by Peace and Justice Works and Iraq Affinity Group, will include Peace and Justice Works' "Tower of Peace" and is cosponsored by Amnesty International Group 48 and Portland Close Guantanamo Coalition.

Please join us! The event will be on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 4:00-5:30 PM at SE Hawthorne & Grand (East end of Hawthorne Bridge).



===========================================================================

[3]





Report From Kabul - Zaher Wahab



Wednesday, January 11, 7 to 9 pm,

Friends Multnomah Monthly Meetinghouse,

4312 SE Stark St., Portland (doors open at 6:30pm)







"Zaher Wahab was born, raised and schooled in Afghanistan. He received his BA from the American U. of Beirut, an MA from Columbia U., an MA in Anthropology and the PH.D. in International Development Education from Stanford U. He taught at Lewis and Clark College for forty years and then went to the American U. of Afghanistan full time in 2014. He is director of Graduate Studies and the Center for Teaching and Learning at AUAF.







Zaher has been traveling to Afghanistan every year since 2002 to help rebuild the Afghan Higher education system. He knows the country well and knows about US/NATO involvement there first hand. He has just returned from Kabul for a brief visit, and will go back soon. His talk consists of a critical analysis of the political, military, economic and cultural situation in that war torn country."



(For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/731777696978739/).



For more info/questions contact:

Jack DePue



facilitator09@gmail.com







This event is being co-organized by the Occupy Elders Caucus, Physician's for Social Responsibility (Portland) and Head, Heart, Hands, Spirit (HHHS)- Afghanistan.





=====================================================

[4]



WOMEN'S MARCH ON PORTLAND

Saturday, January 21st

12:00 - 3:30



Tom McCall Waterfront Park

2 Southwest Naito Parkway

Portland, OR 97204



Please join us in a family-friendly, peaceful march and rally (www.womensmarchportland.org) to ENGAGE, ENCOURAGE, AND EMPOWER, joining in solidarity and unity coinciding with over 125 women's marches worldwide. In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The collective Women's March will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. We support the advocacy and resistance movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all. HEAR OUR VOICE.



https://www.facebook.com/cristy.murray.3/posts/10211154832969363



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-on-portland-tickets-30384952210?utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=order_confirmation_email&utm_term=eventname&ref=eemailordconf



=====================================================

[5]



An Anarchist General Assembly has been called January 14th at the Old Red and Black Cafe, from 6 - 9pm.

Or known now as: the social action justice center 400 SE 12th Ave, Portland Oregon 97214.



https://www.facebook.com/events/690537881108450/?active_tab=discussion



=====================================================

[6]



J20 ANARCHY IN PORTLAND: MARCH



ANARCHIST CONTINGENT AT RISE UP AND RESIST FASCISM RALLY AND MARCH on January 20th



A call has been put forward for anarchists to gather and form a contingent/black bloc at the major march taking place on January 20th. The event calls for anarchists all over town to show up and make a presence with flags banners and angry faces. 1-20-17 Friday - 3:30pm @ Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th



https://itsgoingdown.org/anarchy-portland-assemblies-reading-groups-marches/



=====================================================

[7]





March for Justice and Equality

Saturday, January 28, 2017

10:00 AM



10:00 AM Assembly at Martin Luther King Jr Statue

1000 block, NE MLK Blvd (at Holladay St, by the Convention Center)



10:30 AM SHARP: March begins



11:45 AM: Rally at Maranatha Church, 4222 NE 12th Ave.

(tabling and refreshments)



March sponsored by Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform.



Endorsers include Portland NAACP, Urban League of Portland, Portland Copwatch and others.



Guidelines for AMA Coalition Actions and Demonstrations:



1. All AMA Coalition actions are guided by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s non-violent direct action principles.



2. Language use in rallies, marches and civil disobedience or other actions must be family and children friendly.



3. All organizations and individuals participating in AMA Coalition demonstrations and actions must show respect for one another.



4. All demonstrations and actions of the AMA Coalition are under the leadership of the AMA Coalition Steering Committee.



contact: Dr. LeRoy Haynes, Jr, Chair or Dr. T. Allen Bethel, co-chair, at 503-288-7242.





http://www.albinaministerialcoalition.org/actions.html#justicemarch012817





=====================================================

[8]





United for Immigrant Rights March & Rally



Save the Date! January 14, 11:30am at the Capitol steps in Salem.



Causa invites you to a March & Rally the weekend before Trump's presidential inauguration as part of a national day of action to defend immigrant rights, and denounce Trump's agenda of hate and exclusion. We must unite to stop Trump's first 100 days of hate. We call on Oregonians, community organizations, and our local elected leaders to join us! Show support and solidarity with your fellow neighbors, family members, colleagues, and friends as we march for justice, dignity, and respect.



More information to come. For questions, call 503-409- 2473.



=====================================================

[9]



Youth led Rally and March for The Dream!



Jan 16 2017

WE HAVE A DREAM! Fighting for our future and our rights, we stand united. We have a dream that one day we will live in a nation where we will see people of all colors, gender identies, national origins live in LOVE and PEACE without fear of social or government oppression.

GET OUT THE WORD!!!! OUT OF DOWNTOWN AND INTO OUR NEIGHBORHOODS! LETS BUILD POWER AND LOVE.

This will be a safe, family friendly, inclusive event.





Monday, January 16 at 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Glenhaven City Park

NE 82nd Avenue & Siskiyou Street, Portland, Oregon 97213

https://www.facebook.com/events/1835379500011428/







=====================================================

[10]



Anti-School Privatization Walkout & Protest

Anti-Betsy DeVos Walkout and Protest



Pioneer Courthouse Square

701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, Oregon 97205

Thursday, January 19 at 2:30 PM - 6:00 PM



As students, we recognize that the president-elect's platform and the appointment of billionaire Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education will accelerate the corporate privatization of education. Policies that promote "school choice" and charter schools devastate the public education system and disproportionately exploit economically disadvantaged students and students of color. DeVos's lobbying has led to the destruction of public schools in Michigan. We cannot allow her to use her new cabinet position to destroy public school districts across the country. Our education should not be for profit.



DeVos has never attended or sent her kids to public school and has no experience as an educator. She is a corporate lobbyist who is unqualified to be Secretary of Education. We are urging U.S. Senators to vote against her confirmation and prevent long-term damage to millions of students. We instead call for a massive and equitable federal investment in public education that focuses on closing the opportunity gap and strengthens our public schools.



We invite students, school faculty members, parents, and others who support a pro-public education agenda to participate in a walkout and peaceful protest on January 19th. This is being organized as part of a national day of action for education reform. We will leave our schools at 1:36 (after third period) convene downtown at Pioneer Square at 2:30 for a rally. We will march at 3:30 and stop at 4:00 at Salmon Street Springs for more speeches.



https://www.facebook.com/events/409041256106119/ - https://www.facebook.com/portlandstudentactionnetwork/



=====================================================

[11]



United Front Against the Trump Agenda - Rally & March

Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Shemanski Park

1010 SW Park Ave., Portland, Oregon 97205



Labor-Community Rally & March for a United Front Against the Trump Agenda!



The election of Donald Trump is a stark reminder of the importance of community, solidarity, and working together to build a just society and economy that truly works for everyone.



Trump's agenda is dangerous for all working people, our unions and especially immigrants, people of color, women and LGBTQ people, muslims, and our jewish sisters and brothers, which means that now is the time to call for a labor-led mass mobilization to give our members and other workers the confidence and determination to unite and fight back.



The Oregon AFL-CIO is encouraging its affiliates to join with other labor unions for local protest actions on Inauguration weekend. We, the undersigned, urge all unions, student, community and faith-based organizations to join us for this action. A united front of all those threatened by the Trump presidency will be needed to defend each. This is only the beginning.



An Injury to One is An Injury to All!



This event will end in time for people to join the Women's March PDX at 12pm.



Endorsed by

SW Washington Central Labor Council

SEIU 49

AFSCME 88

AFGE 2157

Laborers 483

Portland Jobs with Justice

Steve Demarest, SEIU 503

Shirley Block, ATU 757

Tina Turner Morfitt, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Romeo Sosa, Voz Workers' Rights Education Project

Margaret Butler, AAUP Oregon

Hyung Nam, Portland Association of Teachers

Jamie Partridge, NALC 82

Deborah Hall, AFT & ORCBTU

Gabriel Erbs, UFCW 555

Mark Sturbois, CWA 7901

Scott Mills, IUPAT

Marj Hogan, Evergreen Education Association

Jim Cook, NALC 82 & AFM 99

Laurie King, Climate- Jobs PDX

Shamus Cooke, Portland Tenants United

Shanti Lewallen

Timothy Welp OSEASU



*affiliations listed for identification purposes only



https://www.facebook.com/events/1267652399964996/



