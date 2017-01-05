resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 05.Jan.2017 18:26
anti-racism | police / legal

Disgraced Chicago Cop Blames BLM for Homicides

author: OD
Just a few days into the new year, and already dirty cops are talking shit and telling lies. Disgraced former Chicago police superintendent Garry McCarthy is publicly blaming the Black Lives Matter movement for a so-called increase in that city's homicides. McCarthy had been superintendent to the Chicago Police Gestapo (CPG) for four years before being fired in December 2015. And to no one's surprise, McCarthy also happens to be a right-wing shill who espoused "hope" for the up-coming Donald Trump regime - parroting many of Trump's phony talking points of "law and order". Typical lowlife cop!
Why was McCarthy fired from his position? On October 20th 2014, Laquan McDonald was murdered by Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke. McDonald, a 17-year old troubled youth at the time, was alleged to have had a pocket knife with a 3" blade. Official police reports claimed that McDonald lunged at officers in a "threatening" manner - this was later proven a LIE. Within seconds of arriving on the scene, Van Dyke started firing his weapon. The first bullet to hit McDonald caused the teen to spin around and fall. Once flat on the ground, Van Dyke continued to pump bullets into McDonald's body. Van Dyke shot the teen a total of sixteen times - exhausting the maximum capacity of his 9mm semi-automatic Glock. Van Dyke was one of at least nine cops on the scene that night, and he was the only one to have ever fired his weapon. The entire incident happened in less than 30 seconds. McDonald was Black, Van Dyke is White.

The police murder of Laquan McDonald occurred on [then] superintendent McCarthy's watch. There is police dash cam video of the execution, which investigative journalists fought the Chicago police regime to release. McCarthy tried to keep this footage a secret, and stalled its release for more than a year. He also engaged in a massive cover-up. Due to political pressure and public outrage, McCarthy was eventually given an ultimatum to resign... he refused. On December 1st 2015, he was instead fired. This probably explains why he's mad and now attempting to throw BLM under the bus.

On November 24th 2015, Jason Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in McDonald's death. His case remains ongoing, and if convicted he faces 20 years to life behind bars. Van Dyke is the first pig under the Chicago regime to be charged with first-degree murder in an on-duty death in 35 years. He has been suspended without pay ever since the Oct. 2014 shooting. In the mean time however, Chicago's Fraternal DisOrder of Police is helping out one of their rotten apples with employment. In March 2016, Van Dyke was re-hired on... as a janitor.

homepage: homepage: http://officerdowntp.blogspot.com/2017/01/disgraced-chicago-cop-blames-blm-for.html

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion