newswire article reporting united states anti-racism | police / legal Disgraced Chicago Cop Blames BLM for Homicides author: OD Just a few days into the new year, and already dirty cops are talking shit and telling lies. Disgraced former Chicago police superintendent Garry McCarthy is publicly blaming the Black Lives Matter movement for a so-called increase in that city's homicides. McCarthy had been superintendent to the Chicago Police Gestapo (CPG) for four years before being fired in December 2015. And to no one's surprise, McCarthy also happens to be a right-wing shill who espoused "hope" for the up-coming Donald Trump regime - parroting many of Trump's phony talking points of "law and order". Typical lowlife cop! Why was McCarthy fired from his position? On October 20th 2014, Laquan McDonald was murdered by Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke. McDonald, a 17-year old troubled youth at the time, was alleged to have had a pocket knife with a 3" blade. Official police reports claimed that McDonald lunged at officers in a "threatening" manner - this was later proven a LIE. Within seconds of arriving on the scene, Van Dyke started firing his weapon. The first bullet to hit McDonald caused the teen to spin around and fall. Once flat on the ground, Van Dyke continued to pump bullets into McDonald's body. Van Dyke shot the teen a total of sixteen times - exhausting the maximum capacity of his 9mm semi-automatic Glock. Van Dyke was one of at least nine cops on the scene that night, and he was the only one to have ever fired his weapon. The entire incident happened in less than 30 seconds. McDonald was Black, Van Dyke is White.



The police murder of Laquan McDonald occurred on [then] superintendent McCarthy's watch. There is police dash cam video of the execution, which investigative journalists fought the Chicago police regime to release. McCarthy tried to keep this footage a secret, and stalled its release for more than a year. He also engaged in a massive cover-up. Due to political pressure and public outrage, McCarthy was eventually given an ultimatum to resign... he refused. On December 1st 2015, he was instead fired. This probably explains why he's mad and now attempting to throw BLM under the bus.



On November 24th 2015, Jason Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in McDonald's death. His case remains ongoing, and if convicted he faces 20 years to life behind bars. Van Dyke is the first pig under the Chicago regime to be charged with first-degree murder in an on-duty death in 35 years. He has been suspended without pay ever since the Oct. 2014 shooting. In the mean time however, Chicago's Fraternal DisOrder of Police is helping out one of their rotten apples with employment. In March 2016, Van Dyke was re-hired on... as a janitor. contribute to this article add comment to discussion