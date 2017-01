newswire article creative global arts and culture Isaac Asimov's Three Laws for Neural Typical Humans author: anonymous Isaac Asimov's Three Laws for Neural Typical Humans Isaac Asimov's Three Laws for Neural Typical Humans



1. A neural typical human may not injure a psychopath or, through inaction allow a psychopath to come to harm.



2. A neural typical human must obey orders given it by psychopaths except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.



3. A neural typical human must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.