resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reposts global 04.Jan.2017 07:22
government | political theory

What is Living and What is Dead in Social Democracy?

author: Tony Judt        e-mail:e-mail: marc1seed@yahoo.com
Tony Judt and William Beveridge were great progressives and crusaders for the social state in England. In the US, the middle class benefited enormously in the postwar years from subsidized housing and subsidized education. "Why is it we have such difficulty even imagining a different sort of society? We appear to have lost the capacity to question the present, much less offer alternatives to it." A social-political philosophy has been obscured by trickle-down economics.
to read Tony Judt's essay "What is Liv ing and What is Dead in Social Democracy? published on December 17, 2009, click on

 link to www.nybooks.com

"Our shortcomingforgive the academic jargonis discursive. We simply do not know how to talk about these things. To understand why this should be the case, some history is in order: as Keynes once observed, "A study of the history of opinion is a necessary preliminary to the emancipation of the mind." For the purposes of mental emancipation this evening, I propose that we take a minute to study the history of a prejudice: the universal contemporary resort to "economism," the invocation of economics in all discussions of public affairs.

For the last thirty years, in much of the English-speaking world (though less so in continental Europe and elsewhere), when asking ourselves whether we support a proposal or initiative, we have not asked, is it good or bad? Instead we inquire: Is it efficient? Is it productive? Would it benefit gross domestic product? Will it contribute to growth? This propensity to avoid moral considerations, to restrict ourselves to issues of profit and losseconomic questions in the narrowest senseis not an instinctive human condition. It is an acquired taste.

We have been here before. In 1905, the young William Beveridgewhose 1942 report would lay the foundations of the British welfare statedelivered a lecture at Oxford in which he asked why it was that political philosophy had been obscured in public debates by classical economics..."

Minds like parachutes work best when opened. Without facing market failure and state failure, we live in a world of selective perception and neoliberal myths - as though the 1930s Great Depression and the 2008 financial meltdown never occurred!

homepage: homepage: http://www.freembtranslations.net
address: address: www.therealnews.com

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion