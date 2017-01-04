newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia 9.11 investigation | government Clatsop county Sherriff dept /Sherriff deputy Mathew Armstrong author: Concerned citizen Sherriff deputy causing havoc in Jewell Oregon Thank you Clatsop county Sherriffs dept for listening to the many complaints regarding Mathew Armstrong Sherriff of Jewell Oregon. Sherriff Armstrong spend the entire summer harrasing the people who live in Jewell Oregon.?This guy is incredible. Using his power to commit crimes.Stalking, sexual assault and falsely aresting women to keep and victimise are just the beginning. Ruining our neighbors lives by purposely going door to door to bad mouth innocent people who lived here for years without incident. This guy is a liability! He could have cost Clatsop county millions. Over 42 neighbors complained about him and his dishonest and brutal tactics. contribute to this article add comment to discussion