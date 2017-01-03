newswire article reporting united states actions & protests Chgo Review of Books Takes Stand Against hate Speech/Smion & Schuster & Milo book deal author: anon Taking a stand against hate speech. Take a stand against hate speech. Consider your purchases carefully from now on.



Milo Yiannopolous, the Breitbart writer who was deemed too offensive for Twitter, has been granted a book deal by Simon and Schuster.



Last week, it was revealed that the publisher has given Yiannopolous an advance of $250 000. Yiannopolous was kicked off of Twitter in the summer, after a racist harassment campaign against Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones.



Many in the literary world spoke out against the book deal. Among them, Adam Morgan. He's the founder and editor-in-chief of the Chicago Review of Books. The publication has said they will not review a single Simon and Schuster book this year, in protest.