newswire article reposts united states gender & sexuality Beware: TERF's are 5th Column Agents of The Far-Right Fascism author: Portland Anti-TERF/SWERF Action Team repost for public enlightenment Intersectionality /ˌintərˈsekSHənˈalitē/ noun the linking of different systems of power and oppression (e.g. racism, sexism, heterosexism, classism, ableism, etc.), which can occur at different levelsindividual, interpersonal, family, community, and institutional.



Since American professor Kimberlé Crenshaw first introduced the term in 1989, "intersectionality" has become 21st Century activism's favorite buzzword. Nearly 30 years later, though, social justice organizers are still struggling to get it right; meanwhile, the Right is more than happy to exploit our yet-to-be-fully-realized aspirations, effectively taking advantage of internal conflicts and rifts to further advance an agenda that does deep, deep damage to all of us.



In this current political moment of heightened anti-trans targeting, when school boards and legislatures across the country are debating whether or not transgender people should be allowed access to public facilities, one wedge of particular note and intrigue is the Right's assertion that the bathroom hysteria they've whipped up isn't an anti-trans campaign, but rather a pro-woman one. As Joseph Backholm, executive director of the right-wing Family Policy Institute of Washington State, argues, the "transgender phenomenon" isn't just an attack on women's privacy, but a "war on womanhood" itself. And under the guise of feminism, they're ready to go to battle, their patriarchal battle cry being, "Protect our girls!" Although there's a strong and growing presence of trans-feminist thought and activism, the Right is selectively highlighting and leveraging the scholarship of a fringe group of highly controversial academics collectively labeled "Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists" (TERFs), a term coined in 2008 by cisgender women seeking to name a dangerous vein in the feminist movement and assert themselves as trans allies, distinct from their anti-trans counterparts.



Although most categorized as TERFs reject the label (as well as the term cisgender) and consider it to be insulting, they openly espouse their anti-trans notion that trans women "aren't really women"that real womanhood is exclusively determined on a natal, biological level. These arguments (key elements of what's called "gender essentialism") align themselves with and fuel the flames of right-wing transphobia. TERFs also maintain that trans men are simply women who are "traitors," but like the Right, most of their venom is saved for trans women.



The current surge of anti-trans attacks cropping up in legislatures and school boards across the country has come as a shock to many LGB activists. Still basking in the glow of last year's marriage equality victory, many failed to realize that the trickle-down justice strategy of mainstream gay rights organizations was inherently flawed. That 2015 was also a year in which more trans women were killed by acts of extreme violence in the U.S. than any year prior on record makes this painfully evident.



In response to laws like North Carolina's HB 2 (described by Sarah Preston, acting executive director of the ACLU of North Carolina, as "the most extreme anti-LGBT bill in the nation"), activists quickly mobilized resistance against some of the most obvious targetspeople like Gov. Pat McCrory and other Republican leaders responsible for hastily forcing the law through the state's legislature. Others attempted to pull back the curtain, calling out the role of national right-wing organizations like the Alliance Defending Freedom, a massive and deep-pocketed network of conservative lawyers that has spent the last two decades manipulating and redefining religious freedom in order to advance their Christian Right agenda.



As noted above, however, the forces at play in this current anti-trans offensive are not exclusively right-wing operatives. TERF scholarship laid a cultural and intellectual foundation upon which the Right could build an argument that would appeal to both conservatives and certain sectors of the Left. In June 2015, the Washington, D.C.-based Family Research Council (FRC) laid out a five-point plan for "responding to the transgender movement." The right-wing group's position paper was co-authored by Peter Sprigg, a senior fellow at FRC, and Dale O'Leary, a Catholic writer based in Avon Park, Florida. Sprigg has argued that transgender people suffer from "delusions" and he is a proponent of so-called "reparative therapy." O'Leary depicts transgender people as "liars" and suggests that "sexual liberationists" are "targeting children" in order to expose them to "molesters and exhibitionists masquerading as sex educators."



Ignoring trans-affirming positions from the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Psychiatric Society, the two dredged up obscure and outdated scientific theories in an attempt to pathologize transgender people (thereby justifying their persecution), and then outlined a strategy for advancing anti-trans public policy. Specifically, FRC argues against providing trans people with access to gender-affirming healthcare, life-saving gender transition procedures, legal recognition, protection from discrimination, and the right to serve in the military.



But Sprigg and O'Leary didn't come up with their anti-trans strategy all by themselves. Among the various sources upon which they drew in order to make their case against "transgenderism" was Janice Raymond, a lesbian scholar and infamous anti-trans activist.



Journalist Tina Vasquez documents that in 1980,



Raymond wrote a report for the Reagan administration called "Technology on the Social and Ethical Aspects of Transsexual Surgery," which informed the official federal position on medical care for trans people. The paper's conclusion reads, "The elimination of transsexualism is not best achieved by legislation prohibiting transsexual treatment and surgery, but rather by legislation that limits it and by other legislation that lessens the support given to sex-role stereotyping."



Another example of right-wing players building off of TERF scholarship features Dr. Paul McHugh, professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University. As a member of the American College of Pediatricians, a right-wing breakaway group that split from the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2002, McHugh co-authored a new position statement this past March that claims that respecting transgender children's identities causes them harm and is akin to "child abuse."



Among McHugh's primary sources? Sheila Jeffreys, another lesbian scholar and anti-trans activist who, like Janice Raymond, is deemed a TERF by advocates for trans justice. Jeffreys recently retired after 24 years of teaching at the University of Melbourne but remains highly influential. She refers to gender-affirmation surgery (also known as gender-reassignment surgery) as a form of mutilation and describes the "practice of transgenderism" as harmful and a "human rights violation."



While the Right lays siege to some of the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community (made especially vulnerable by historic and ongoing neglect and exclusion by the mainstream gay and lesbian movement), it's TERFs who may actually be guilty of drafting their talking points, adding fuel to the fire of this dangerous anti-trans frenzy. contribute to this article add comment to discussion