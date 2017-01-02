newswire article announcements oregon & cascadia alternative media | gender & sexuality Defend Oregon Trans* Community: Launching Oregon TERF Who's Who Database author: Portland Anti-TERF/SWERF Action Team With Trump Presidency emboldened transphobes will try to push HB2-style laws across the United States. In Oregon this is likely to occur in coming years with help of self-styled "radical feminists" who may lobby Democrat lawmakers to support such legislation. We are creating a database of known Trans* Exterminationist Radical Feminists (TERF's) in the State of Oregon to inform lawmakers and progressive political organizations to help awareness of this cancer cell called TERF. With Trump Presidency emboldened transphobes will try to push HB2-style laws across the United States. In Oregon this is likely to occur in coming years with help of self-styled "radical feminists" who may lobby Democrat lawmakers to support such legislation. We are creating a database of known Trans* Exterminationist Radical Feminists (TERF's) in the State of Oregon to inform lawmakers and progressive political organizations to help awareness of this cancer cell called TERF.



Oregon is now home to two major TERF festivals following the demise of Michigan Womyn's Music Festival, an indoctrination and terrorist training camp of TERF's that ended in 2015 after two decades of struggle for justice. Near Portland there is a permanent TERF lesbian separatist commune called We'Moon Land where one of such events is scheduled to take place. The other event, the WoLF Fest is organized by Womyn's Liberation Front (associated with anti-civilization ecoterrorist group Deep Green Resistance) and its location is secret except to festgoers but it is believed to be in southern Oregon coast.



These people work closely with Trump supporters and far-right anti-gay political lobby to destroy any legal protections trans* persyns have in this country; and to prevent any new anti-discrimination laws from becoming reality. TERF's are already lining up for favors from Donald Trump and his cabinet nominees, throwing trans* folks under the bus, with hope that giving up trans* folks to Trump fascists may save their rights to abortion and lesbian marriages.



We are scouring the internet and social media to identify all publicly known TERF's residing in or active in Oregon. Database will be regularly updated and will be made available to legislators, city and county commissioners, as well as to carefully screened civil rights and human rights political organizations.