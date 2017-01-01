newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia political theory | youth A Brief Disscussion author: shaker The subject of 'free will'.



PS. I'm fervently non-violent. I've had the occasion to particpate in discussions of 'free

will'. First, it's amazing to me that so few grasp the

concept, and second, because of that lack of grasp, how

many feel it's something they don't have. Face it, to give

'free will' its proper perspective, one must, in the same

breathe, consider one's death. Without death, it's (free will)

inoperative (ask Achilles) and no one has it. No one 'forces' one to do

anything if they're willing to die if they don't do it. Wasn't

that Christ's conundrum and lesson in the crucifiction?

Which brings me to the point of this. One kills because

one wants to kill. One might feel 'obligated' to join the

army, but one isn't 'forced' without accepting the

consequeces. For instance, one might be thrown in jail,

or socially ostracised as consequence... But one can die,

and not 'serve' at all. You're a mercenary for a philosophy

in America lately, whether you volunteered or not, unless

directly threatened.

I'm not proposing, if shot at, to not fire back to preserve

your life or that of others. Just ask yourself why you're

being shot at at all. Who's directly threatened? Isn't this

why Kissinger is such a piloshically bereft ass? Is

Vietnam what they said it would be? WAs it worth the genius that resided in 50+

thouand?

Would your free will deny them the power? It's (free will)

the only thing, out of it all, that is forever.



Fool or hero?

The treasues of destiny

are exposed and reburied

by the will of the restless sea.

What may be claimed

by a vigilant man

may last for moments

