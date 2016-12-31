New Year 2017 For fbi's Own Continuing Atrocities



Submitted by gsosbee on Sat, 2016-12-31 16:05





A review of serious bodily injuries, etc. inflicted by fbi on this Target of Directed Energy Weaponry (DEW):



Introduction:



http://www.globalresearch.ca/bio-electromagnetic-weapons-the-ultimate-we...



*My previous report on symptoms:



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part19-updatefor.html



The tactics and sadists that fbi employ are at once cruel, criminal and insane, and are authorized by a psychopathic federal magistrate judge who is a defacto fbi operative:



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/hightechassau.html



and general description of the effects of DEW attacks:



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part19-updatefor.html



False medical report serving the torturers of fbi:



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part20-updatefor.html



Today, the previous threats by the fbi human monsters are proving to be real:



The microwave assaults cause cataracts in either eye

(surgery to correct is no option because heat from microwave destroys artificial lens and defeats lazer surgery),

total loss of hearing in left ear, 70% loss in right ear , memory loss, fatigue, "etc."



*Click here for more symptoms:



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/tracking.html#august1



The fbi intensifies psychological assaults on this Target and I am at times heartened to discover that my work to expose the fbi as truly insane is tremendously successful. See



https://ttu.academia.edu/geralsosbee



Finally, I feel honored to serve all mankind by revealing the overthrow of the government of the United States by intelligence agencies and the ominous approaching consequences for our species. Thanks to all supporters, especially

BARBARA HARTWELL



http://barbarahartwellvscia.blogspot.com/?m=1



and others globally who often send this message to me:



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/americanjurispru.html



...and may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi subhumans everywhere they hide, including their traitorous supporters in Congress and the courts.



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part4-worldinabo.html