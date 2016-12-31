resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
31.Dec.2016
government | human & civil rights

New Year 2017 For fbi's Own Continuing Atrocities

author: geral
This report offers a summary of my success against fbi and also shows the price that I pay.
Geral Sosbee vs. fbi assassins
Geral Sosbee vs. fbi assassins
New Year 2017 For fbi's Own Continuing Atrocities

Submitted by gsosbee on Sat, 2016-12-31 16:05


A review of serious bodily injuries, etc. inflicted by fbi on this Target of Directed Energy Weaponry (DEW):

Introduction:

 http://www.globalresearch.ca/bio-electromagnetic-weapons-the-ultimate-we...

*My previous report on symptoms:

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part19-updatefor.html

The tactics and sadists that fbi employ are at once cruel, criminal and insane, and are authorized by a psychopathic federal magistrate judge who is a defacto fbi operative:

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/hightechassau.html

and general description of the effects of DEW attacks:

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part19-updatefor.html

False medical report serving the torturers of fbi:

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part20-updatefor.html

Today, the previous threats by the fbi human monsters are proving to be real:

The microwave assaults cause cataracts in either eye
(surgery to correct is no option because heat from microwave destroys artificial lens and defeats lazer surgery),
total loss of hearing in left ear, 70% loss in right ear , memory loss, fatigue, "etc."

*Click here for more symptoms:

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/tracking.html#august1

The fbi intensifies psychological assaults on this Target and I am at times heartened to discover that my work to expose the fbi as truly insane is tremendously successful. See

 https://ttu.academia.edu/geralsosbee

Finally, I feel honored to serve all mankind by revealing the overthrow of the government of the United States by intelligence agencies and the ominous approaching consequences for our species. Thanks to all supporters, especially
BARBARA HARTWELL

 http://barbarahartwellvscia.blogspot.com/?m=1

and others globally who often send this message to me:

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/americanjurispru.html

...and may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi subhumans everywhere they hide, including their traitorous supporters in Congress and the courts.

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part4-worldinabo.html

phone: phone: 9565091454

contribute to this article


