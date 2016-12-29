newswire article announcements portland metro community building Social Justice For All Ages NYE Movie Night author: Don't Shoot PDX 5th Avenue Cinema, 510 SW Hall Street on 12/31/16



Don't Shoot PDX invites you to our family-friendly, community-building New Year's Eve party. We believe that community is essential for creating change here in Portland - please join us! Social Justice For All Ages NYE Movie Night



Saturday, Dec. 31 @ 8pm

5th Avenue Cinema, 510 SW Hall Street

Don't Shoot PDX invites you to our family-friendly, community-building New Year's Eve party. We believe that community is essential for creating change here in Portland - please join us!



We believe that art is protest and protest is art. Please join us in celebrating with music, movies and creating art for kids (and kids at heart!) We will be organizing for our Martin Luther King Jr. March as well as creating signs to carry on that day. Mannequin challenges will also be choreographed for all ages!



We will have food provided, however if you or your children have a food allergy please plan accordingly.



We will be accepting donations for entry. No one will be turned away for lack of funds!



Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/568835656656225/



================



Volunteers Needed For NYE Event!



Are you available to help out with our Social Justice NYE Movie Night and Party? We'd love to have you! Please take 1 minute to tell us how you can help!



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccOXG3RxVGI3WKabB2UB6B2r97PVTTsQRLZZWbOHmr5mWTQg/viewform?c=0&w=1 contribute to this article add comment to discussion