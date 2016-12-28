newswire article announcements global police / legal | political theory Our World In Crisis, USA GUILTY of CAH author: geral This report seeks to awaken the Sleeping. Geral Sosbee, 1963 Our World In Crisis, USA GUILTY of CAH



Our World Is in Crisis and civilisation is facing disintegration due to the criminal insanity of world leaders such as those who control global intelligence agencies. I have learned reluctantly that my experiences in battle against fbi/cia assassins that their high tech weaponry causes men to become robotic psychopaths who engage in crimes against humanity (CAH) en queue and who cannot be reasoned with.



Since my *high school years, I have become sensitive to the plight of honest men/women under siege by forces that can only be accurately characterized as diabolical. For more data see my thousands of posts, articles, reports, papers and entries online.



Thank you and may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi & cia everywhere.



*

NOW:see www.SOSBEEvfbi.com



THEN:see photo attached hereto

geral sosbee

Woodrow Wilson High School '63



Birthday: August 30, 1946

Location: McAllen, TX



Geral is married. His schools include Woodrow Wilson High School, Texas Tech University School of Law. Bio:gangstalking.eu/GeralSosbee.htm ******GERAL SOSBEE, COUNSELOR AT LAW************ Texas License # 18855625. This page does not represent a solicitation of any kind. Geral is not certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. ************************************************************************************************************************ Geral's interests: destroy fbi/cia as they exist because the fbi and cia are today the equivalent of sovereign state terrorists unanswerable to the people. The 'still sad music of humanity' is made even more cacophonic from the screeching wails of the victims of fbi/cia/dod/nsa/nsc atrocities and crimes against humanity the world over. Their cries echo throughout the infinite spaces because the Gods cannot rest until supreme injustices are answered in kind by a force from the heavens. ************************************************************************************************************************** ****** -He feels fortunate to have a wondrous....L - I - F - E.... ***L earning (in universities, schools, colleges, in war & on the streets). ***I nvolvement ( in every endeavor that he engages or touches). ***F riendship (with individuals from all walks of life). ***E xcitement (of a varied, compelling and not always pleasant kind). ************************************************************************************************************************** Beethoven Ode to Joy, Man of LA Mancha:,To Climb Ev'ry Mountain ************************************************************************************************************************** -Insights: 1) A nation and its people who deliberately engage in the systematic conquest, subjugation, torture, imprisonment and killing/murder/assassination of others must by the laws of physics and divine nature have the same calamities delivered upon themselves. Geral Sosbee _____ 2) "As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression. In both instances, there is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such twilight that we all must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness." ~ Justice William O. Douglas ____ 3) Our world today, 2016, is under attack, not by aliens, but by traitors with familiar faces using cruel, space based weaponry on Earthlings: "A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear." Cicero _____ 4) "Think On These Things" : "That there is intelligence only when there is no fear, when you are willing to rebel, to go against the whole social structure in order to find out what God is, or to discover the truth of anything." , Krishnamurti. -------*5) "He who learns must suffer And even in our sleep pain that cannot forget Falls drop by drop upon the heart, And in our own despair, against our will, Comes wisdom to us by the awful grace of God.", Agamemnon By Aeschylus, Written 458 B.C.E ************************************************************************************************************************** ----One may consider his articles, papers, WRIT and posts on how the fbi/cia traitors have thoroughly infected and subverted the judiciary, congress & executive branch (and administrative departments of this government.) ************************************************************************************************************************* ---See Sosbee's 'world in a box' online and his papers at academiaedu/geralsosbee, 'The Age of Madness', "The fbi, Their Agents, Operatives, And Friends Are Seriously Mentally Ill" Notice: No legal advice is provided on any of my websites. Best Wishes To Each Person Here. Thank you for sharing presence, until we meet again. GERAL " contribute to this article add comment to discussion