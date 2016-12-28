newswire article announcements global human & civil rights | police / legal Fbi Undermines Free Speech Covertly author: geral The gnu now subverts free speech by their manipulation of all media outlets and by fbi control of search engines. Fbi/Gestapo Free Speech Covertly Undermined by fbi &

The f b i hacks, deletes, hides or otherwise prevents public access to thousands of my reports online. The so- called search engines and social and main street media cooperate fully with fbi's cyber crimes.





A few examples are shown below, but hundreds of others are hidden by Indymedia groups who block publication of all of my reports which collectively and clearly portray the f b i as human monsters in our global culture.



My thousand updates from 2003 to present are hacked by fbi, not properly indexed by search engines and are generally not available to the public:



http://www.newciv.org/nl/newslog.php/_v194/



Here are the dates and titles which paint a picture of the f b I as human monsters who engage in macabre assaults in efforts to drive this Target insane, to imprison, or to assassinate him.







So, make no mistake: the assassins and hoodlums of fbi decide the material allowed for consumption.

The fbi as I have proven are terrorists who routinely engage in atrocities against the people of the United States and who are unable and unfit to defend this nation against foreign & domestic attacks.







Thank you and may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi.



