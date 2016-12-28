resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting united states 28.Dec.2016 09:53
actions & protests | police / legal

JBLM Army Spies Are Collecting Information About YOU!

author: OPMR
A unit calling itself the "Force Protection Division" at Joint Base Lewis Mcchord in Washington is illegally collecting information about you. We need your help in contacting the JBLM commander and demanding that this criminal activity be stopped.
The JBLM Force Protection Division is illegally spying on American citizens and interfering in our legal First Amendment activities.

The JBLM Force Protection Division is the same office and contains the same personnel who are defendants in ongoing litigation for violating the civil rights of several American citizens throughout Washington, and in other states. You can learn more about the crimes committed by the JBLM Force Protection Division here -  link to bordc.org

In this article you can see that "Rudd said he was reprimanded for his conduct but, despite this, Rudd admitted in an April 2014 deposition that he continued to anonymously spy on email listservs of political activists." This illegal spying on political activists has not stopped and continues to this very day.

The current collection and dissemination of information by the JBLM Force Protection Division is indicative of a pattern of criminal activity and official misconduct by that office, and by its director Thomas Rudd and his deputy Daniel Vessels.

* The JBLM Force Protection Division is illegally collecting and disseminating information about civilians.

* JBLM Force Protection Division is illegally conducting electronic monitoring of social media accounts of civilians.

* JBLM Force Protection Division is illegally entering email groups to gather information about political activities protected by the First Amendment.

* JBLM Force Protection Division is illegally targeting political groups in Washington, listing their activities in antiterrorism products and falsely describing their social and political activities as dangerous protests and a threat to the community.

We demand that the JBLM Force Protection Division be shut down and that Thomas Rudd and Daniel Vessels be removed from their government employment.

If you disapprove of this type of criminal activity, express your disapproval to the JBLM Commander through their contact form -
 https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=card&s=957&sp=121425&dep=*DoD You do not have to leave your name, but may do so if you would like a reply.

