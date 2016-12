feature article announcements portland metro community building | homelessness Free Christmas Dinner 1 to 4 PM - Potluck in the Park - Portland 12/25/16 Potluck in the Park is excited to announce that we will be once again holding our annual free Christmas Dinner at the Portland Art Museum.

Our meal will be served Sunday, December 25th from 1:00pm until 4:00pm this year.





23rd ANNUAL CHRISTMAS DINNER



Hosted by "Potluck in the Park"

LOCATED AT THE PORTLAND ART MUSEUM in the MARK BUILDING!

1119 SW Park Ave Portland Oregon 97205



This dinner is free to all and anybody read more>>