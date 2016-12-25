newswire article announcements portland metro community building | homelessness Free Christmas Dinner 1 to 4 PM - Potluck in the Park - Portland 12/25/16 author: Joe Anybody Potluck in the Park is excited to announce that we will be once again holding our annual free Christmas Dinner at the Portland Art Museum.

Our meal will be served Sunday, December 25th from 1:00pm until 4:00pm this year. 23rd ANNUAL CHRISTMAS DINNER



Hosted by "Potluck in the Park"



LOCATED AT THE PORTLAND ART MUSEUM in the MARK BUILDING!

1119 SW Park Ave Portland Oregon 97205



This dinner is free to all and anybody



INFORMATION about Potluck in the Park http://www.potluckinthepark.org/



Serving the Hungry in O'Bryant Square, Rain or Shine



Fighting Hunger in Portland.



Rain or shine, 52 weeks a year, hundreds of needy people have a hot meal and a community gathering place because generous supporters like you. Understanding food is a human right and hunger is a human wrong. Every Sunday for twenty-five years Potluck in the Park volunteers have prepared and served healthy wholesome meals with dignity and kindness. The secret to Potluck in the Park's staying power is the story of its people. Our tenacious teams of career-volunteers have inspired thousands of other volunteers to donate their time, talent and money to fight hunger in Portland. Their dedication and passion has made Potluck in the Park a touchstone for a community in crisis. contribute to this article add comment to discussion