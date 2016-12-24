newswire article reposts united states corporate dominance | media criticism CIA/CNN Fascists Double Down (Yet Again) author: blues Yeah you are so addicted to your fascist Facebook account. Keep being oppressed. It's fun! Foxes Guard Facebook Henhouse

F. William Engdahl

http://journal-neo.org/2016/12/22/foxes-guard-facebook-henhouse/





And if we dig even deeper we find, lo and behold, the name George Soros, convicted hedge fund insider trader, tax-exempt philanthropist and giga-billionaire who seems to fund not only Hillary Clinton and virtually every CIA and US State Department Color Revolution from Russia to China to Iran through his network of Open Society Foundations including the 1990's Jeffrey Sachs Shock Therapy plunder of Russia and most of former Communist East Europe.



Another one of the media working with Zuckerberg's Facebook censorship of Fake News is the Washington Post, today owned by Amazon billionaire founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos is a major media business partner of... .The US Central Intelligence Agency, a fact he omitted to inform about after taking over ownership of the most important newspaper in Washington.



Bezos' Washington Post recently published a bizarre list of 200 websites it claimed generated Fake News. It refused to identify who gave them the list. Veteran Washington investigative reporter, Wayne Madsen, exposed the source of the McCarthy-style taboo list of so-called Fake News. It was a "website called PropOrNot.com that has links to the CIA and George Soros."



It's not merely the Pizzagate revelations that have triggered such a massive attack on independent Internet websites. It seems that back in January 2014 at the Davos World Economic Forum control of information on the Internet was a top item of discussion. At the time, Madsen noted, "With the impending demise of World Wide Web 'net neutrality,' which has afforded equal access for website operators to the Internet, the one percent of billionaire investors are busy positioning themselves to take over total control of news reporting on the Internet."



It's not even the foxes who are guarding the Internet Henhouse. It's the werewolves of CIA and US Government censorship. Whether the explosive Pizzagate Podesta revelations merely triggered a dramatic acceleration in the timetable for the CIA's planned "Fake News" operation as the successor to their 1980's "Conspiracy Theory" linguistic discrediting operation, it's clear this is no unbiased, objective, transparent public service to protect the Internet public from harmful content.



And, besides, who are they to tell me or you what you are allowed to read, digest and form your independent ideas about? This is a 21st Century reincarnation of the Spanish Inquisition, one by the real fake newsmakers-Washington Post, AP, ABCNews, Snopes.com, FactCheck.org, the CIA and friends. I would say it's an alarming development of cyber warfare, not by Russia, but by those CIA-run networks that are fomenting Fake News to demonize any and everyone who opposes Washington intelligence propaganda.





