The American Dream 'Mare'

|
The fbi & its police state converts the concept of The American Dream into a nightmare for millions of diligent, well meaning, innocent and hard working persons.
In my case, a lifetime of labor and service is turned upside down by the psychopaths of the fbi for political purposes. Torture, attempts on my life and destruction of all that I achieved are a microcosm of the murderous agenda of USA's intelligence community worldwide.
When the fbi in its ongoing 24/7/365, for 30 years campaign to imprison or kill or silence me fails, the fbi sends USPI and others to threaten me with vague notions of national security. See how the *Postal Inspectors commit crimes against me, cover up crimes by fbi and continue today (for 3 and 1/2 years) to unlawfully ignore open records laws and threaten me for my reports of fbi and USPI crimes.
http://sosbeepolice.blogspot.com/2013/05/evidence-of-planned-coordinated-and.html?m=1
See also my sworn Affidavits 2007, 2014
http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/affidavit2007.html
For more specifics see "My Story In Detail" and thousands of posts, articles, papers and documentaries on line, at my main site at SOSBEE v fbi and at academy edu.
The bigger threat to all:
http://www.indymedia.org.nz/articles/6701
The secrets of fbi's Serial killers:
http://rochester.indymedia.org/node/147735
*
http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/letterfrompostal.html
Thank you and may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi.