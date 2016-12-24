resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements global 24.Dec.2016 14:24
education | human & civil rights

The American Dream 'Mare'

author: geral        e-mail:e-mail: gsosbee@gmail.com
The American Dream is become a nightmare for millions of diligent and hard working persons, as orchestrated by fbi assassins.
The fbi & its police state converts the concept of The American Dream into a nightmare for millions of diligent, well meaning, innocent and hard working persons.

In my case, a lifetime of labor and service is turned upside down by the psychopaths of the fbi for political purposes. Torture, attempts on my life and destruction of all that I achieved are a microcosm of the murderous agenda of USA's intelligence community worldwide.

When the fbi in its ongoing 24/7/365, for 30 years campaign to imprison or kill or silence me fails, the fbi sends USPI and others to threaten me with vague notions of national security. See how the *Postal Inspectors commit crimes against me, cover up crimes by fbi and continue today (for 3 and 1/2 years) to unlawfully ignore open records laws and threaten me for my reports of fbi and USPI crimes.

 http://sosbeepolice.blogspot.com/2013/05/evidence-of-planned-coordinated-and.html?m=1

See also my sworn Affidavits 2007, 2014

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/affidavit2007.html

For more specifics see "My Story In Detail" and thousands of posts, articles, papers and documentaries on line, at my main site at SOSBEE v fbi and at academy edu.

The bigger threat to all:

 http://www.indymedia.org.nz/articles/6701

The secrets of fbi's Serial killers:

 http://rochester.indymedia.org/node/147735

*
 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/letterfrompostal.html

Thank you and may Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi.

homepage: homepage: http://www.sosbeevfbi.com
phone: phone: (956) 509-1454
address: address: USA

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion