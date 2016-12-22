newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 12/23/16 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, NHK World Radio Japan, and Spanish National Radio. Dear Radio Friend,

The latest Shortwave Report (December 23) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



NEW ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097



This week's show features stories from Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, NHK World Radio Japan, and Spanish National Radio.

From CUBA- At the WTO Cuba argued that the US economic blockade remains practically unchanged and is the main obstacle to the economic development of the country. Ousted Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff called acting President Temer illegitimate and that the takeover was a coup. The EU and the Arab League have denounced Israel's illegal settlement activities, demanding the land grab in Palestine cease.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi interviewed members of black American musical band called The Last Poets. They talk about whether Obama changed the situation for black Americans, what a Trump presidency might mean, and the idea of pardoning Mumia abu-Jamal.

From JAPAN- The Russian ambassador to Turkey was assassinated by an off-duty Turkish policeman, in response to Russian military actions in Aleppo. Following a deadly truck attack in Berlin, many European nations have stepped up security forces to stop terror attacks. The Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey have met to strategize an end to the war in Syria- the US was not invited to the talks.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the evacuations in Aleppo which were occasionally besieged by sabotage. The UN voted to send monitors to observe the evacuation. The Syrian ambassador to the UN spoke about government support for the evacuees, criticizing the so-called rebels groups and their foreign supporters, and media distortions. Patrick Cockburn wrote a piece for the British newspaper the Independent, entitled "There Is More Propaganda Than News Coming Out Of Aleppo This Week."



There is an article about the Shortwave Report by Cassandra Roos on line -

http://www.campusprogress.org/soundvision/780/big-stories-shortwaves



I was interviewed for an informative weekly radio show Mediageek, available at http://radio.mediageek.net



All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home. It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion. If you just want to listen and have a slow connection, try the streaming version- lower sound quality but good enough and way easier if you don't have a high-speed internet connection. If streaming is a problem because of your slow connection, download the smaller file- it takes 20 minutes or less, and will play swell in any mp3 player application (RealPlayer, Winamp, Quicktime, iTunes, etc) you have on your computer.

TIME SLOT on KZYX! This program will be aired on Sunday afternoon at 4pm (PST) on KZYX/Z Philo CA, you might be able to stream via < http://www.kzyx.org >



I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station. I am still wondering how to get financially compensated for the 25 hours I put into this program weekly- any ideas are appreciated. Any stations rebroadcasting this (or listeners) are welcome to donate for production costs. You can do so through the website. Many thanks to those that have donated! No Guilt! (maybe a little)

links for this week's edition-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr161223.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_12_23_16.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_12_23_16_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Users of clichés frequently have more sinister intentions beyond laziness and conventional thinking. Relabelling events often entails subtle changes of meaning. War produces many euphemisms, downplaying or giving verbal respectability to savagery and slaughter."

-Patrick Cockburn



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net contribute to this article add comment to discussion