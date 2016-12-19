newswire article announcements united states actions & protests | government Donald Has Officially Become The 45th US President -- Now Get To Work! author: blues There's no sense uselessly complaining about it (frankly, I am very glad the Satanic Hillary Clinton LOST!). Now we have to fight for the social justice issues. No more slave speech (court gag orders, national "security" letters, etc.). No more prison expansion, CIA secrecy, and so on. Fight and march for social justice.



No more drinkable water ruining fracking and pipelines, nor mountain top removal.



End homelessness. Fight for social justice. Don't just "complain."



STOP sending deep state money from American taxpayers and drug addicts to overthrow Assad. Hasn't the CIA done enough to ruin our economy already?



Let's get out there and teach Trump about The Business of the People!