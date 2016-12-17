resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary united states 17.Dec.2016 14:49
actions & protests | anti-racism

On behalf of the antifascist dead

author: necromancer
Trumplickers must watch this. Demagoguery does not change.
I stand for the dead who died in glory. Fascism will be stopped cold with a resolute national General Strike January 20th, 2017. Join or get out of my way.

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23X14HS4gLk&feature=youtu.be

(but not for) Obamalickers? 17.Dec.2016 16:54
_ link

where were y'all / everybody,

on occasion of Barry's inaugurals?

speaking of lickers 18.Dec.2016 12:27
.i. link

Huma still has a job.. LOL


Hillary was toe closest to a fascist in this past election.

Trump Is No Fascist, Just A Rich Old Businessman 18.Dec.2016 14:48
blues link

This whole "fascism" thing started with the historian Webster Tarpley, and I have followed it closely for many months. I just don't read Tarpley anymore. The truth about Trump is that he is a flamboyant yet otherwise ordinary successful rich businessman who had to do business with racketeers because he was born into the NYC construction industry.

He could be faulted for a bad attitude about women, but he's 70 years old, so he's way pre-women's lib. The Mexican immigrants never used to be a problem, except now California gives them the right to vote (basically for Hillary Clinton). They will be left to rot now that the election is over. You'll remember her dear husband started wars, passed NAFTA, vastly expanded mandatory minimum jail sentencing, and abused female interns working at the white house. Hillary is 50X more fascist than Donald (and she wants WWIII).

So why bother to protest Trump? We would have had at least a dozen candidates to choose from if we had simple score voting. Why not protest for that?

I Mean The Modern Version... 18.Dec.2016 14:54
blues link

....of women's lib.

Necro-AntiFa raises its ugly head 18.Dec.2016 17:10
_ link

Obama wasn't 'fascist' enough for the hoodie wearing retardoids,

so now that a reality TV / wrestling star who happens to have inherited dad's business wealth became president it must be time for them to come out of the woodwork.

natch AntiFa, as per usual spends no time whatsoever examining the events of 11 September 2001 (except of course to purportedly "discredit" anyone who doubts the US government's official history) :

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/07/432869.shtml

