newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | prisons & prisoners ﻿Presidential Impersonator Found at Unitednations author: Alkuin Orcy He looked like Ashraf Ghani, talked like Ashraf Ghani and walked like Ashraf Ghani. And yet the double of the Afghan president that stalked foreign ambassadors at Unitednations offices in New York was an American agent, explained a spokesman of the Iranian delegation there at a press conference. The crook fooled a number of diplomats over some time, local investigators said, with a false claim he was using a secret military shuttle service between the capitals. The phoney politician toured foreign embassies and delegations, spent an amount of money for invitations and services that alone should have triggered suspicion, and lobbied counterparts to support the ongoing war and occupation there against parliaments and populations. As a result, the place is still a war zone and peace an illusion there, the speaker said, and added that before getting in conflict whether these two things were related by the law of cause and consequence it was recommended to look at the effect the fraud had on the perpetrators themselves.



Mr. Paevi, who led an investigation after it was found that Ashraf Ghani had appeared in two places at the same time, then went on to elaborate that the impersonation effort was a side effect of mounting suicide rates in the Unitedstates military. As a moronic dictatorship, he said, Washington has a military so rotten that however many soldiers of it die in war over a given amount of time, a bigger number thereof is going to kill themselves over the same period. By this, he explained, the American military would immediately forget about any losses in conflict, which by its military leadership was being valued as a tactical advantage of strategic potential and therefore worth the surplus sacrifice.



For setting up an impersonator in the Ashraf Ghani case, hundreds of military staff are working behind the scenes to read a clueless idiot's every movement and dish up the dictate over the teleprompter just like in a killer `drone' maneuvering effort. And the point is, he added as sharp as a piece of precision-guided ammunition, these staffers recruit from those strata of the military bearing the highest suicide volatilities. As a result, by scandals like this the American military leadership creates reservoirs that help it regulate its suicide rates.



For example, when the Gaddhafi impersonation effort that never had got that far ran into a dead end, many of these who had forged his love letters chose the bullet. Another side of the program is, to continue recruitment the suicide-ridden military scares civilian society into even worse suicide rates by means of violent propaganda and proliferation. As it keeps the suicide candidates on hold for instant compensation of eventual combat losses, the impersonation program has been mushrooming, with Ghani due to the country's role as a target of imperialism becoming its most resource-intense and high-profile case.



Paevi also said an Afghan official had told him on the condition of anonymity that he was glad to finally have an explanation why an increasing number of his encounters were regarding Afghanistan in unfavourable views. The spokesperson went forward to argue that the program was kind of shooting itself into the foot, as the by-product of the suicides were so many diseases that airbase clinics were helpless because they got their windows blown out by additional shuttle traffic.



Instead of fixing this, all the more effort was put into any and every detail of the impersonation. This resulted in teleprompter content that would be nihilistic in the sense that its meaning had no meaning. The perpetrators would come up with everything that would signal the real Ashraf Ghani that he was stolen from to obtain the ingredients, but not anyone else, regardless of apparent intent, with the only purpose of intimidation.



He showed charts illustrating how a considerable number of nations had been consumed by the deception and found the military shuttle cover story not an iota fictional. Military flights of this kind take place, but each one with an extra machine with no coincidentally free seats that could be dealt out here or there. Apparently the false Ghani told them what their ambassadors wanted to hear for reporting home for awarding.



The statements were made directly in the foreign language without a translator. Paevi said academics found their common wavelength was a serf cynicism or nihilism. It did not matter so much what they said - there were even a number of mutually contradictory ones - but that each of them attempted to please someone by hurting someone else in the same way, with rotating roles.



The Iranian embassy declared that it had no jurisdiction to arrest the crook without a major transatlantic scandal, but said it abstained from a formal complaint to Unitedstates as the host of the international offices. He elaborated that there were only two possibilities - either the false Ashraf Ghani was a family relative collecting money for private purposes, in case of which penal law was too harsh a response, or he was a government-controlled spy in which case it was too lax. He added that the handling of the apparent banalities of the false Ashraf Ghani should consider the amounts of people killed by the prolongation of the imperialist war and false flag overhead. They said the impersonator could only be banned from the Iranian offices.



Asked whether he could attest professionalism to the enemy performance, Paevi shrugged and said that Afghans use to say, too many cooks are spoiling the soup. He said it was still being researched in a surplus task offered to ambitious students whether there might have been several false Ashraf Ghanis appearing in New York at the same time at at least one opportunity between shuttle diplomacy talks over the region. He added while the jury was still out on professionalism, it had returned a positive finding on infantilism - the statement left the sponge on the seat. Though the show could be over quicker than expected once there are significant numbers of combat deaths to require a clearing of reservoirs.



Asked whether he could attest professionalism to the enemy performance, Paevi shrugged and said that Afghans use to say, too many cooks are spoiling the soup. He said it was still being researched in a surplus task offered to ambitious students whether there might have been several false Ashraf Ghanis appearing in New York at the same time at at least one opportunity between shuttle diplomacy talks over the region. He added while the jury was still out on professionalism, it has returned a positive finding on infantilism - the statements left the sponge on the seat. Though the show could be over quicker than expected once there are significant numbers of combat deaths to require a clearing of reservoirs.