Hillary Clinton Eats Tender Baby Flesh

Retired senior US military pilots are increasingly alarmed that Hillary Clinton's proposal for "no-fly zones" in Syria could lead to a military confrontation with Russia that could escalate to levels that were previously unthinkable in the post-cold war world.



Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton's policy for Syria would 'lead to world war three'

The former strategists spoke to the Guardian as Clinton's Republican rival Donald Trump warned that Clinton's proposal to establish "safe zones" to protect beleaguered Syrian civilians would "lead to world war three".



