feature article announcements portland metro actions & protests | indigenous issues Youth-Led Benefit Concert for Standing Rock (All Ages) Featuring performances by US [+], Alexis Cannard, Baqi Coles and many more! With guest Native American elder speaking with updates upon a recent return from Standing Rock, Portland youth rally to raise resources and finances for a team of Portlanders to assist at Standing Rock.



PDX HIP-HOP ARTISTS & YOUTH COME TOGETHER TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR THE STANDING ROCK WATER PROTECTORS



Portland, OR, December 8th, [ December 14th ] 2016: A group of local hip-hop artists are bringing together "PDX HIP-HOP 4 STANDING ROCK," two nights of benefit concerts and a compilation CD to honor the water protectors with their gift of music. The goal is to raise funds and gather supplies for the water protectors who are currently camped in the Standing Rock reservation, North Dakota. A few days after the show, 3 of the main-organizers, Talilo Marfil, Freddy Flowpez and Quincy Davis, will head out to Standing rock to deliver the supplies and the compilation CD, as part of the Standing Rock International Caravan led by Chief Buzz Nelson of the Lakota Pine Ridge and Northern Cheyenne.



Official website: http://cyphercure.org/

