Help Standing Rock with supplies Help Standing Rock with supplies





These things are needed now:

- wool socks

- wool blankets

- hand warmers

- trauma kits (portable)

- suturing kits

- milk of magnesia (plain not flavored) for washing eyes hit with pepper spray or other contaminants

Ship to:

Standing Rock Medic & Healer Council

PO Box 1251

Bismark, North Dakota 58502

For more info & a complete list, see medichealingcouncil on FaceBook