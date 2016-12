feature article reporting united states actions & protests | indigenous issues [Video] Winona La Duke on Standing Rock Winona La Duke speaks eloquently and passionately about the Rights of Nature and of Indigenous values relevant to the ongoing struggle of the Water Protectors in North Dakota.



La Duke also talks about the history of the Standing Rock area and of the people who have resided there for millennium. This is an excerpt from a longer presentation which will be posted soon.... https://youtu.be/tUi9hKd7Brw