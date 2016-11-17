feature article reporting united states actions & protests | indigenous issues 500+ rally for Standing Rock in Portland at Army Corps Of Engineers - 11.15.16 A rally at the Army Corps of Engineers then over to Waterfront park Portland People marched in Solidarity with Standing Rock and "No North Dakota Pipeline".



I arrived on 3rd street at the Army Corps of Engineers office where a large gathering was going on.

Only seen 2 cops the entire time (and no traffic was blocked in any kind of protest). I filmed the speeches at Waterfront park - estimated 500+ at the rally for Standing Rock.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lne-kECYMuc&sns=tw