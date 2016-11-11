feature article reporting portland metro Video: Climate Hearing - Portland City Hall - Rally on 11.10.16 Environmental Justice around Health of the Planet and Human Rights

Hearings going on inside city hall, over the details of the measure that passed, that says the city wont invest in fossil fuels.



Rally outside of the Climate Hearing - Portland City Hall: https://youtu.be/KJEtWFIyZTw (13 min video) read more>>