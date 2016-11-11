feature article announcements portland metro environment | indigenous issues Standing Rock Fundraiser Community Event 11-11-16 - PDX Standing Rock Fundraiser Community Event:

Friday November 11th 2016 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Social Justice Action Center

400 SE 12th Avenue Portland, Oregon 97214





Join us next Friday for a community fundraiser to help local folks get out and support Standing Rock! Several people who live in the Portland area will be taking a caravan the next day (Nov. 12th) to head out there. We will have speakers, political education, some film clips and potluck! The way the state is responding is disgusting and unacceptable! But it's typical for imperialist/colonial/settler counterinsurgency tactics! We need to show that we can fight and that we can build a movement! This is a fundraiser so please bring what you can to support the folks that are heading out! This will be an open potluck so everyone is encouraged to share something.



