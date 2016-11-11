feature article reporting united states actions & protests Video: Anti TRUMP - 2 thousands protesters in Portland on 11.9.16 Not My President!

An estimated 2 thousands people pissed at Trump winning the election took to the streets for hours in Portland Oregon on 11.9.16. No police - and no violence.



My crowd size estimate was around 2,000 +



This video clip is from the West side (downtown) at about 5:30 PM, near city hall (protest had been going for a few hours prior, over to the East side via the Morrison bridge, then north up MLK to the Convention Center...then on to the Moda Center (Rose Garden)



https://youtu.be/3LTQUy6BUZ8 (40 min video)